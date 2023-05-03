Moon Surgical Appoints Anne Renevot as Chief Financial Officer

PARIS, FRANCE and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Moon Surgical, a French-American pioneer in collaborative robotics, today announced the appointment of Anne Renevot as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Anne brings over three decades of experience in public and private finance.

"We are delighted to welcome Anne as a key member of our executive leadership team," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical and a Partner in Sofinnova Partners' medtech accelerator, MD Start. "Her financial expertise, gained from her tenure as CFO at fast-growing and innovative MedTech capital equipment companies such as EOS imaging will be crucial for shaping our financial operations to navigate an ever-changing economic environment."

"I am honored to join a company that has developed and manufactures the Maestro System in-house in Europe and the US, especially at this pivotal time as Moon Surgical prepares for a commercial launch," said Anne Renevot, CFO of Moon Surgical. "Being part of a company that offers a product with tangible impact on how surgeons treat patients is very exciting."

Prior to joining Moon Surgical, Anne Renevot was the CFO of Poxel, a publicly-traded French biotech company. Before that, she was CFO of EOS imaging, where she played a vital role in completing the company's €40 million IPO on NYSE Euronext Paris. Anne also held senior finance positions in manufacturing and international controlling at Cartier. She started her career at EY.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Francisco, California, believes the future of the operating room lies in the hands of the empowered surgeon.

By equipping surgeons with complete control, renewed confidence, and technology adaptable to any situation, Moon Surgical strives to improve efficiency in operating rooms and provide better surgical care for patients. The minimalistic, co-manipulation Maestro System uses tomorrow's technology to deliver these vital skills to surgeons, today.

