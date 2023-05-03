Capitalixe: Lissele Pratt Wins Rising Star of the Year at the UK FinTech Awards 2023

LONDON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lissele Pratt, Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and co-founder of Capitalixe has been announced as the winner of the Rising Star of the Year category at the UK FinTech Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony took place on April 27th, 2023 and celebrates the achievements and successes of the UK's best and brightest in the financial technology industry. The award was presented by Paul Sinha, professional quizzer, comedian, doctor and broadcaster.

Lissele was recognized for her exceptional contributions to the industry, which includes her innovative work in helping medium and high-risk industries access reliable payments and banking solutions, her leadership skills and her commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The judges commented, "Since starting a business at the age of 16, the winner of Rising Star of the Year has not looked back. Building a business while also offering mentorship and championing diversity and inclusion is a difficult task, and one that this winner has excelled at. They have achieved a huge amount in the fintech world in a relatively short space of time through significant energy and determination and clearly deserves this award."

Lissele Pratt is the co-founder of Capitalixe, an award winning fintech consultancy that partners with a global network of leading financial service providers to serve the payments and banking needs of companies in high-risk industries. She is thrilled to receive the award and said, "I am honoured to be recognized as a rising star in the UK fintech industry. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at our company, and I look forward to continuing to drive innovation and growth in the industry."

About Capitalixe

Capitalixe is a global consulting firm connected to a number of leading financial institutions and international payment providers, delivering the latest fintech solutions to corporate clients worldwide.

