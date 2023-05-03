Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:3 May 2023

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 1 November 2022 to 30 April 2023

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

1,445,517 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

15,000,000 ordinary shares of 25p each

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

498,860 ordinary shares of 25p each

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

15,946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com