Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.05.2023 | 10:48
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, May 3

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:3 May 2023

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 1 November 2022 to 30 April 2023

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

1,445,517 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

15,000,000 ordinary shares of 25p each

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

498,860 ordinary shares of 25p each

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

15,946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.