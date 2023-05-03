DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.2326

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13967363

CODE: MIBX LN

ISIN: FR0010010827

