Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931150 | ISIN: NO0010000045 | Ticker-Symbol: PHS
Tradegate
28.04.23
19:35 Uhr
4,565 Euro
+0,005
+0,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3654,41512:04
PR Newswire
03.05.2023 | 12:00
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocure ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2023 financial results

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (Photocure) (PHO: OSE) will announce the first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 08:00 CEST and will present a live webcast at 14:00 CEST the same day.

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 08:00 CEST and will be publicly available at www.photocure.com.

The investor presentation will be streamed live and be hosted by Dan Schneider, CEO and Erik Dahl, CFO. The presentation will be held in English and questions can be submitted throughout the event. The presentation is scheduled to conclude at 14:45 CEST.

The streaming event is available through https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230510_9/.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure
Erik Dahl
CFO
Tel: +47 45055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway) Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

About Photocure
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3762741/2029596.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301814451.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.