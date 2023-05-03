Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.05.2023 | 12:12
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dutch State Announces the Sale of Intravacc B.V. (The Netherlands)

DEN HAGUE, Netherlands, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of the Netherlands, the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport today announces its intentions to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Intravacc B.V. through a controlled auction process.

Link to advertisement in FT of sale of Dutch Intravacc

Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven in the Netherlands, is an established independent contract development and manufacturing organization for infectious diseases and therapeutic vaccines. As an CDMO with many years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology world-wide for many vaccines, including polio, measles, DTP, Hib and influenza. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from proof-of-concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including universities, public health organizations, biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

See as appendix the advertisement.

Contact info

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 538 16 427
E: intravacc@lifespring.nl

Ernst & Young (EY) Strategy and Transactions, financial adviser to the Dutch State, at intravacc@nl.ey.com.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068627/Intravacc_Advertisement_FT.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334670/Intravacc_Logo.jpg

Intravacc B.V. logo (PRNewsfoto/Intravacc B.V.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dutch-state-announces-the-sale-of-intravacc-bv-the-netherlands-301814458.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.