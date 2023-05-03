Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: 120159 | ISIN: US64049M2098
12,80012,90014:15
NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Participate at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NeoGenomics' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 10th at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time/2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "News, Events, and Webcasts" tab via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.neogenomics.com/.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.
NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Contact

Kendra Sweeney
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
M: 239-877-7474
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752492/NeoGenomics-to-Participate-at-the-BofA-Securities-2023-Healthcare-Conference

