Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises to Launch New Nutraceutical in Hair Loss Market

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG) (Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company) is planning to expand its direct to consumer and direct to professional sales and marketing strategies to include individuals facing hair loss associated with inflammation.

Clinical researchers are studying the impact that inflammation, and the genomic biomarkers that regulate this process, could have on hair loss. mRNA biomarkers, TNF-a and CASP7, are overexpressed in moderate male and female pattern hair loss. Researchers have also emphasized the possible benefits associated with Niacin, Folic Acid, Vitamin E, and several B Vitamins as it relates to hair loss and healthy hair.

NuGenea is Ludwig Enterprise's ground-breaking nutraceutical that has been scientifically formulated to directly impact the mRNA biomarkers of inflammation including CASP7 and TNF-a. NuGenea's 20 ingredients also include those associated with healthy hair and the potential to support normal hair growth.

"I personally researched published scientific studies revealing the value of the 20 ingredients that are included in NuGenea's formula," said Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, its creator. "I found 84 scientific studies that demonstrated how these compounds have the potential to impact mRNA biomarkers of chronic inflammation, also called cytokines and chemokines, including those associated with male and female pattern hair loss."

"Approximately 80 million people in the US are suffering from hair loss," said Luke Fannon Ludwig's Chief Marketing Officer. "Hair loss significantly impacts self-esteem, and we believe that we can have a significant impact on lives of people who suffer from male and female pattern hair loss."

"Ludwig Enterprises plans on expanding our sales and marketing strategy to educate consumers about NuGenea's potential impact for hair loss sufferers," added Fannon. "We will also be working directly with trichologists and other salon professionals on bringing NuGenea to their clients."

NuGenea will be available direct to consumers via Ludwig's new website which will be launched shortly. For advanced orders consumers can send an email toNuGenea@ludg.us and request to be the first to receive this product. Healthcare professionals who want to discuss wholesale purchases of the product can call NuGenea's product launch department at 484-429-5846.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics, and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics, it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

