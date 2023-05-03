

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) reaffirmed its adjusted net operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2023 in the range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share and growth of 6 to 8 percent through 2027.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX