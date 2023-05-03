

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $156 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $558 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $3.75 billion from $4.25 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.29 - $3.39



