Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7272

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4784787

CODE: ALAG LN

ISIN: LU1681045297

