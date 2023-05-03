DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 206.616
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30234
CODE: SGQL LN
ISIN: LU0855692520
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 241109 EQS News ID: 1623407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623407&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 03, 2023 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)