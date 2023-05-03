

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $669 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $597 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $696 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $5.56 billion from $5.33 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $669 Mln. vs. $597 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $5.56 Bln vs. $5.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.42



