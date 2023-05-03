

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $300 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $399 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.65 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $300 Mln. vs. $399 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



