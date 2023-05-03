Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .
Summary Results for First Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
% Change
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
% Change
Revenue
$124.7
$117.7
6.0 %
$124.8
$117.7
6.0 %
Gross Profit
$53.0
$49.4
7.3 %
$56.4
$52.9
6.5 %
Gross Margin
42.5 %
42.0 %
50 bps
45.2 %
45.0 %
2 0 bps
Operating Income
$18.9
$16.5
14.2 %
$22.5
$20.8
8.4 %
Operating Margin
15.1 %
14.1 %
100 bps
18.0 %
17.6 %
40 bps
Net Income (*)
$14.2
$13.9
1.9 %
$17.3
$17.3
-0.3 %
Diluted EPS
$0.26
$0.25
4.0 %
$0.31
$0.31
0.0 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
"Sapiens delivered a strong first quarter, with operating profit increasing year-over-year by 8.4% on revenue growth of 6%, which resulted in an operating margin of 18.0%," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "Our diligence and extensive groundwork in North America are now paying off as the region returns to growth. In the first quarter revenue in North America increased by 2.8% compared to last year. We ended 2022 with significant enhancements in our products, delivery, and talent that helped us build a momentum that has carried over into 2023. We have already signed new deals for P&C, Life, and Reinsurance since the beginning of the year, and are optimistic by the quality of our new business pipeline.
Mr. Al-Dor continued, "Revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by a year-over-year increase of 9.0% in Europe . Our customer-centric model, implemented globally, has consistently driven growth and profitability while generating cash flow."
We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year. We are increasing our full-year 2023 non-GAAP revenues to $507 million to $512 million compared to our previous guidance of $502 million to $507 million . We are also increasing the guidance for the full year 2023 non-GAAP operating margin to 17.8%-18.2%, compared to our previous guidance of 17.6% to 18.0%. These revised targets demonstrate our commitment to delivering outstanding results and driving sustained growth," concluded Mr. Al-Dor.
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 4:30 p.m. in Israel ) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
- North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
- International: 972-3-918-0609
- UK: 0-800-917-5108
The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
124,721
117,695
Cost of revenue
71,692
68,278
Gross profit
53,029
49,417
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
15,617
14,150
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
18,519
18,719
Total operating expenses
34,136
32,869
Operating income
18,893
16,548
Financial and other expenses (income), net
1,197
(348)
Taxes on income
3,330
2,938
Net income
14,366
13,958
Attributable to non-controlling interest
170
32
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
14,196
13,926
Basic earnings per share
0.26
0.25
Diluted earnings per share
0.26
0.25
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,156
55,093
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,570
55,630
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
124,721
117,695
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
55
23
Non-GAAP revenue
124,776
117,718
GAAP gross profit
53,029
49,417
Revenue adjustment
55
23
Amortization of capitalized software
1,431
1,471
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,848
2,032
Non-GAAP gross profit
56,363
52,943
GAAP operating income
18,893
16,548
Gross profit adjustments
3,334
3,526
Capitalization of software development
(1,658)
(1,746)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,076
1,244
Stock-based compensation
863
931
Acquisition-related costs (*)
6
267
Non-GAAP operating income
22,514
20,770
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
14,196
13,926
Operating income adjustments
3,621
4,222
Taxes on income
(564)
(850)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
17,253
17,298
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
GAAP operating profit
18,893
16,548
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
55
23
Amortization of capitalized software
1,431
1,471
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,924
3,276
Capitalization of software development
(1,658)
(1,746)
Stock-based compensation
863
931
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
6
267
Non-GAAP operating profit
22,514
20,770
Depreciation
1,055
1,140
Adjusted EBITDA
23,569
21,910
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Revenues
124,776
119,486
119,019
118,605
117,718
Gross profit
56,363
53,774
53,546
53,207
52,943
Operating income
22,514
21,058
20,902
20,747
20,770
Adjusted EBITDA
23,569
22,092
22,036
21,681
21,910
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
17,253
18,022
16,871
14,979
17,298
Diluted earnings per share
0.31
0.32
0.30
0.27
0.31
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
North America
50,371
50,801
49,555
48,154
49,009
Europe
64,572
56,910
56,887
59,868
59,267
Rest of the World
9,833
11,775
12,577
10,583
9,442
Total
124,776
119,486
119,019
118,605
117,718
Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2023
%
Q1 2022
%
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
81,842
65.6 %
75,625
64.2 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
42,934
34.4 %
42,093
35.8 %
Total Revenues
124,776
100 %
117,718
100 %
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
44,849
40,446
Pre-production implementation services (**)
11,514
12,497
Total Gross profit
56,363
52,943
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
54.8 %
53.5 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
26.8 %
29.7 %
Gross margin
45.2 %
45.0 %
(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.
(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Cash-flow from operating activities
22,188
14,430
4,405
6,615
18,330
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,658)
(1,238)
(1,492)
(1,621)
(1,746)
Capital expenditures
(634)
(400)
(1,047)
(803)
(453)
Free cash-flow
19,896
12,792
1,866
4,191
16,131
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related
30
1,100
-
-
-
Adjusted free cash-flow
19,926
13,892
1,866
4,191
16,131
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
116,654
160,285
Short-term bank deposit
65,000
20,000
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
94,833
93,382
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
11,624
11,640
Total current assets
288,111
285,307
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
11,612
12,021
Severance pay fund
3,672
3,996
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
316,865
319,661
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,439
33,688
Other long-term assets
15,619
13,671
Total long-term assets
375,207
383,037
TOTAL ASSETS
663,318
668,344
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
2,467
9,415
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
80,911
76,962
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
6,883
9,063
Deferred revenue
38,920
30,720
Total current liabilities
148,977
145,956
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
39,493
59,275
Deferred tax liabilities
12,193
11,363
Other long-term liabilities
13,097
13,312
Long-term operating lease liabilities
24,686
28,432
Redeemable non-controlling interest
87
89
Accrued severance pay
6,903
7,063
Total long-term liabilities
96,459
119,534
EQUITY
417,882
402,854
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
663,318
668,344
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
14,366
13,958
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,410
5,887
Accretion of discount on series B debentures
14
18
Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment
(10)
7
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
863
931
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(2,039)
(7,357)
Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net
25
(471)
Decrease in other operating assets
1,257
959
Decrease in trade payables
(7,014)
(34)
Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities
1,197
(1,136)
Increase in deferred revenues
7,936
5,526
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
183
42
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,188
18,330
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(653)
(453)
Investment in deposits
(45,004)
(15,033)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
19
-
Capitalized software development costs
(1,658)
(1,746)
Acquisition of intellectual property
(177)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(47,473)
(17,232)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of series B debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
(47)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(19,843)
(19,796)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,497
(236)
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(43,631)
(18,934)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
160,285
190,243
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
116,654
171,309
Debentures Covenants
As of March 31, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $415.4 million .
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (41.17)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.36).
SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation