Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable June 9, 2023 to stockholders of record May 12, 2023 .
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2022 Q2
2023 Q2
Change
Underlying Orders1
7 %
Net Sales
$3,291
$3,756
14 %
Underlying Sales2
|
14 %
Pretax Earnings
$509
$639
Margin
15.5 %
17.0 %
150 bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA3
$703
$924
Margin
21.4 %
24.6 %
320 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$0.72
$0.92
28 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share4
$0.87
$1.09
25 %
Operating Cash Flow
$379
$575
51 %
Free Cash Flow
$312
$513
64 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson's outstanding second quarter results were driven by strong end market demand and excellent operational execution from our global teams," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying sales growth, operational leverage and earnings exceeded our expectations, a testament to the strength of our people, technology, and the Emerson Management System."
"As we accelerate our growth as a leading automation company, we continue to execute on our strategic vision, including our recent definitive agreement to purchase NI, a leader in test and measurement automation," Karsanbhai continued. "NI's best-in-class technology and software will accelerate Emerson's progress toward a cohesive, higher growth and higher margin automation portfolio, diversifying Emerson into attractive discrete markets."
2023 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations5. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.
2023 Q3
2023
Net Sales Growth
10.5% - 12.5%
9% - 10.5%
Underlying Sales Growth
10% - 12%
8.5% - 10%
Earnings Per Share
$0.92 - $0.96
$3.58 - $3.68
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.15
~$0.61
Restructuring / Related Costs
~$0.03
~$0.12
Russia Exit Costs
---
$0.08
AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge
---
~($0.02)
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees
~$0.03
~$0.06
NI Investment Gain
---
($0.05)
Interest on Note Receivable From Climate Technologies
~($0.02)
~($0.06)
Interest Income on Climate Technologies Undeployed Proceeds
~($0.04)
~($0.17)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.07 - $1.11
$4.15 - $4.25
Operating Cash Flow
~$2.5B
Free Cash Flow
~$2.2B
1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.
2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures including heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech.
3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense.
5 The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close May 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will include interest income from the $2.25 billion note receivable from Climate Technologies and reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results and this has been excluded from guidance. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows. On a discontinued operations GAAP basis, Emerson expects third quarter EPS of $14 - $16 and fiscal 2023 EPS of $18 - $20.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction and the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended March 31
Percent
2022
2023
Change
Net sales
$3,291
$3,756
14 %
Cost of sales
1,815
1,955
SG&A expenses
888
1,000
Other deductions, net
28
109
Interest expense, net
51
53
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
509
639
26 %
Income taxes
80
134
Earnings from continuing operations
429
505
18 %
Discontinued operations, net of tax
246
265
Net earnings
675
770
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
1
(22)
Net earnings common stockholders
$674
$792
18 %
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$428
$530
24 %
Discontinued operations
246
262
Net earnings common stockholders
$674
$792
18 %
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
596.5
573.6
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$0.72
$0.92
28 %
Discontinued operations
0.41
0.46
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.13
$1.38
22 %
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$57
$119
Restructuring costs
9
19
Other
(38)
(29)
Total
$28
$109
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended March 31
Percent
2022
2023
Change
Net sales
$6,447
$7,129
11 %
Cost of sales
3,556
3,708
SG&A expenses
1,737
2,030
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
-
Other deductions, net
66
229
Interest expense, net
90
101
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
1,451
1,061
(27) %
Income taxes
276
232
Earnings from continuing operations
1,175
829
(29) %
Discontinued operations, net of tax
395
2,267
Net earnings
1,570
3,096
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
-
(27)
Net earnings common stockholders
$1,570
$3,123
99 %
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$1,174
$859
(27) %
Discontinued operations
396
2,264
Net earnings common stockholders
$1,570
$3,123
99 %
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
597.3
580.1
Diluted earnings per share common share
Earnings from continuing operations
$1.96
$1.48
(24) %
Discontinued operations
0.67
3.90
Diluted earnings per common share
$2.63
$5.38
105 %
Six Months Ended March 31
2022
2023
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$114
$237
Restructuring costs
15
29
Other
(63)
(37)
Total
$66
$229
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$6,929
$2,046
Receivables, net
2,081
2,330
Inventories
1,819
2,034
Other current assets
1,079
1,228
Current assets held-for-sale
1,631
1,347
Total current assets
13,539
8,985
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,350
2,263
Goodwill
6,906
14,097
Other intangible assets
2,533
6,299
Other
1,809
2,265
Noncurrent assets held-for-sale
2,360
2,238
Total assets
$29,497
$36,147
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current
maturities of long-term debt
$2,762
$1,959
Accounts payable
1,176
1,207
Accrued expenses
2,759
3,245
Current liabilities held-for-sale
1,375
1,138
Total current liabilities
8,072
7,549
Long-term debt
8,203
8,174
Other liabilities
2,400
2,928
Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale
208
149
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
10,575
11,360
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
39
5,987
Total equity
10,614
17,347
Total liabilities and equity
$29,497
$36,147
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended March 31
2022
2023
Operating activities
Net earnings
$1,570
$3,096
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
(395)
(2,267)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
349
523
Stock compensation
77
142
Changes in operating working capital
(298)
(390)
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
-
Other, net
(94)
(227)
Cash from continuing operations
756
877
Cash from discontinued operations
209
(391)
Cash provided by operating activities
965
486
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(140)
(121)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(35)
-
Proceeds from subordinated interest
438
15
Other, net
(16)
(76)
Cash from continuing operations
247
(182)
Cash from discontinued operations
(88)
2,916
Cash provided by investing activities
159
2,734
Financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
871
(31)
Proceeds from long-term debt
2,975
-
Payments of long-term debt
(504)
(742)
Dividends paid
(613)
(603)
Purchases of common stock
(285)
(2,000)
Other, net
15
(55)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
3,499
(3,036)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(48)
58
Increase in cash and equivalents
4,575
242
Beginning cash and equivalents
2,354
1,804
Ending cash and equivalents
$6,929
$2,046
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$884
$992
12 %
16 %
Measurement & Analytical
769
888
15 %
20 %
Discrete Automation
644
683
6 %
9 %
Safety & Productivity
355
361
2 %
3 %
Intelligent Devices
$2,652
$2,924
10 %
14 %
Control Systems & Software
573
623
9 %
13 %
AspenTech
84
230
172 %
- %
Software and Control
$657
$853
30 %
13 %
Eliminations
(18)
(21)
Total
$3,291
$3,756
14 %
14 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended
March 31
Americas
15 %
Europe
14 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
11 %
Six Months Ended March 31
2022
2023
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$1,701
$1,854
9 %
14 %
Measurement & Analytical
1,506
1,637
9 %
15 %
Discrete Automation
1,261
1,301
3 %
8 %
Safety & Productivity
706
671
(5) %
(3) %
Intelligent Devices
$5,174
$5,463
6 %
10 %
Control Systems & Software
1,143
1,229
8 %
13 %
AspenTech
166
473
184 %
- %
Software and Control
$1,309
$1,702
30 %
13 %
Eliminations
(36)
(36)
Total
$6,447
$7,129
11 %
11 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Six Months
Americas
14 %
Europe
9 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
6 %
Quarter Ended March 31
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
As Reported
Adjusted EBITA
As Reported
Adjusted EBITA
Earnings
Final Control
$152
$184
$215
$246
Margins
17.2 %
20.8 %
21.6 %
24.7 %
Measurement & Analytical
176
184
229
234
Margins
23.0 %
24.0 %
25.8 %
26.5 %
Discrete Automation
130
138
133
147
Margins
20.3 %
21.6 %
19.5 %
21.5 %
Safety & Productivity
65
72
83
92
Margins
18.1 %
20.0 %
22.9 %
25.2 %
Intelligent Devices
$523
$578
$660
$719
Margins
19.7 %
21.8 %
22.6 %
24.6 %
Control Systems & Software
101
106
127
137
Margins
17.7 %
18.7 %
20.4 %
22.1 %
AspenTech
(4)
19
(54)
68
Margins
(5.0) %
21.5 %
(23.4) %
29.5 %
Software and Control
$97
$125
$73
$205
Margins
14.7 %
19.1 %
8.6 %
24.1 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(43)
(43)
(40)
(40)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
25
25
46
46
Corporate and other
(42)
(33)
(47)
(55)
Interest expense, net
(51)
(53)
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$509
$652
$639
$875
Margins
15.5 %
19.8 %
17.0 %
23.3 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$703
$924
Margins
21.4 %
24.6 %
Quarter Ended March 31
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$24
$8
$22
$9
Measurement & Analytical
5
3
5
-
Discrete Automation
7
1
7
7
Safety & Productivity
7
-
7
2
Intelligent Devices
$43
$12
$41
$18
Control Systems & Software
5
-
5
5
AspenTech
23
-
122
-
Software and Control
$28
$0
$127
$5
Corporate
-
2
-
3
Total
$71
$14
$168
$26
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $14 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $5 and $7 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
Depreciation and Amortization
Final Control
$50
$45
Measurement & Analytical
30
28
Discrete Automation
22
22
Safety & Productivity
14
15
Intelligent Devices
116
110
Control Systems & Software
22
24
AspenTech
24
123
Software and Control
46
147
Corporate
9
6
Total
$171
$263
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.
Quarter Ended March 31
Corporate and Other
2022
2023
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$(42)
$(47)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
2
3
National Instruments investment gain
-
(35)
Acquisition / divestiture costs
7
10
Russia business exit
-
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
14
Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)
$(33)
$(55)
Table 7
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest on note receivable and interest on undeployed assets, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
Pretax earnings
$509
$639
Percent of sales
15.5 %
17.0 %
Interest expense, net
51
53
Amortization of intangibles
71
168
Restructuring and related costs
14
26
National Instruments investment gain
-
(35)
Acquisition/divestiture costs
7
10
Russia business exit
-
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
14
Adjusted EBITA
$652
$875
Percent of sales
19.8 %
23.3 %
Quarter Ended March 31
2022
2023
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$0.72
$0.92
Amortization of intangibles
0.09
0.16
Restructuring and related costs
0.02
0.04
National Instruments investment gain
-
(0.05)
Acquisition/divestiture costs
0.04
0.01
Russia business exit
-
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
0.01
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$0.87
$1.09
Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share
(0.04)
Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution
$1.05
Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$639
$134
$505
$(25)
$530
$0.92
Amortization of intangibles
168
1
38
130
42
88
0.16
Restructuring and related costs
26
2
6
20
-
20
0.04
National Instruments investment gain
(35)
(8)
(27)
-
(27)
(0.05)
Acquisition/divestiture costs
10
3
7
-
7
0.01
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
14
3
11
5
6
0.01
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$822
$176
$646
$22
$624
$1.09
Interest expense
53
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$875
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 reported in cost of sales and SG&A.
3 Represents the 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Table 8
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson owns 55 percent of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge.
Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
5
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$(82)
1
$(24)
$(58)
Interim tax reporting/Other
1
2
2
(1)
Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)
(81)
(22)
(59)
(26)
(33)
$(0.06)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
122
3
28
94
42
52
0.09
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
14
4
3
11
5
6
0.01
Adjusted
$55
$9
$46
$21
$25
$0.04
Interest income
(10)
4
Stock compensation
23
4
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$68
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$(81)
Interest income
(10)
4
Stock compensation
23
4
Micromine purchase price hedge
14
4
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$(54)
Amortization of intangibles
122
3
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$68
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, reported in its standalone quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 interim tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level.
3 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.
4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
5 Represents the 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 9
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 5 through 8 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.
Q2 FY23
Underlying Sales Change
Final
Control
Measurement
Discrete
Automation
Safety &
Productivity
Intelligent
Devices
Reported (GAAP)
12 %
15 %
6 %
2 %
10 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
3 %
3 %
3 %
1 %
3 %
(Acquisitions)
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Divestitures
1 %
2 %
- %
- %
1 %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
16 %
20 %
9 %
3 %
14 %
Q2 FY23 Underlying Sales Change
Control
Systems &
Software
AspenTech
Software
Emerson
Reported (GAAP)
9 %
172 %
30 %
14 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
3 %
- %
3 %
3 %
(Acquisitions)
- %
(172) %
(21) %
(4) %
Divestitures
1 %
1 %
1 %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
13 %
- %
13 %
14 %
Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
Underlying Sales Change
Final
Control
Measurement
Discrete
Automation
Safety &
Productivity
Intelligent
Devices
Reported (GAAP)
9 %
9 %
3 %
(5) %
6 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
4 %
4 %
5 %
2 %
4 %
(Acquisitions)
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Divestitures
1 %
2 %
- %
- %
- %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
14 %
15 %
8 %
(3) %
10 %
Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
Underlying Sales Change
Control
Systems &
Software
AspenTech
Software
Emerson
Reported (GAAP)
8 %
184 %
30 %
11 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
4 %
- %
4 %
4 %
(Acquisitions)
- %
(184) %
(22) %
(5) %
Divestitures
1 %
- %
1 %
1 %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
13 %
- %
13 %
11 %
2023E April Guidance Underlying Sales Change
Q3 FY23E
FY23E
Reported (GAAP)
10.5 - 12.5%
9% - 10.5%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~ 0.5%
~ 1.5%
(Acquisitions)
~ (1.5)%
~ (2.5)%
Divestitures
~ 0.5%
~ 0.5%
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
10% - 12%
8.5% - 10%
Final Control Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$152
$215
17.2 %
21.6 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
32
31
3.6 %
3.1 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$184
$246
20.8 %
24.7 %
Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$176
$229
23.0 %
25.8 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
8
5
1.0 %
0.7 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$184
$234
24.0 %
26.5 %
Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$130
$133
20.3 %
19.5 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
8
14
1.3 %
2.0 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$138
$147
21.6 %
21.5 %
Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$65
$83
18.1 %
22.9 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
7
9
1.9 %
2.3 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$72
$92
20.0 %
25.2 %
Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$523
$660
19.7 %
22.6 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
55
59
2.1 %
2.0 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$578
$719
21.8 %
24.6 %
Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$101
$127
17.7 %
20.4 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
5
10
1.0 %
1.7 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$106
$137
18.7 %
22.1 %
AspenTech Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$(4)
$(54)
(5.0) %
(23.4) %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
23
122
26.5 %
52.9 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$19
$68
21.5 %
29.5 %
Software and Control Adjusted EBITA
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$97
$73
14.7 %
8.6 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
28
132
4.4 %
15.5 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$125
$205
19.1 %
24.1 %
Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Change
Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)
$509
$639
15.5 %
17.0 %
150 bps
Corporate items and interest expense, net
111
94
3.4 %
2.5 %
(90)bps
Total Business Segment EBIT / margin
$620
$733
18.9 %
19.5 %
60 bps
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
$83
$191
2.5 %
5.1 %
260 bps
Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)
$703
$924
21.4 %
24.6 %
320 bps
Q2 Earnings Per Share
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY23
Change
Earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.72
$ 0.92
28 %
Amortization of intangibles
0.09
0.16
6 %
Restructuring and related costs
0.02
0.04
2 %
National Instrument investment gain
-
(0.05)
(7) %
Acquisition/divestiture costs
0.04
0.01
(5) %
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
0.01
1 %
Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.87
$ 1.09
25 %
2023E April Guidance Earnings Per Share
Q3 FY23E
FY23E
Earnings per share (GAAP)
$0.92 - $0.96
$3.58 - $3.68
Amortization of intangibles
~ 0.15
~ 0.61
Restructuring and related costs
~ 0.03
~ 0.12
Russia business exit
-
~ 0.08
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
(0.02)
Acquisition/divestiture fees
~ 0.03
~ 0.06
National Instrument investment gain
-
~ (0.05)
Interest on note receivable from Climate Technologies
~ (0.02)
~ (0.06)
Interest income on undeployed proceeds
~ (0.04)
~ (0.17)
Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$1.07 - $1.11
$4.15 - $4.25
Cash Flow
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY23
Change
FY23E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 379
$ 575
51 %
$ 2.5
Capital expenditures
(67)
(62)
13 %
(0.3)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$ 312
$ 513
64 %
$ 2.2
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2023E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
