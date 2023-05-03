

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



Earnings: -$34.40 million in Q1 vs. $118.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q1 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21.19 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $1.39 billion in Q1 vs. $1.58 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.05) - ($0.00) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.42 - $1.47 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $0.31 - $0.42 Full year revenue guidance: $6.05 - $6.20 Bln



