Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
PR Newswire
03.05.2023 | 13:30
CHARLES & KEITH welcomes Han So Hee to the CHARLES & KEITH Family as its newest ambassador

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Han So Hee has been announced as the newest global brand ambassador of CHARLES & KEITH, joining the brand's growing family.


"Han So Hee embodies the spirit of CHARLES & KEITH with her authentic individuality, confidence and creativity. We are delighted to welcome her onboard the CHARLES & KEITH Family and inspire new possibilities together," said brand co-founder, Keith Wong.

Han So Hee is set to star in the brand's Fall Winter 2023 campaign which will be unveiled in the third quarter of 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068024/hansohee.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charles--keith-welcomes-han-so-hee-to-the-charles--keith-family-as-its-newest-ambassador-301814546.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
