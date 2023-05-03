42 London Innovative Tech Education to Address UK's Skill Gap

Enrolment is now open for 42 London, the latest addition to the prestigious 42 Network. Aspiring coders, aged 18 and above, are invited to join this innovative tuition-free coding school.

LONDON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for qualified IT professionals in the UK is soaring and yet traditional education systems are falling short in preparing candidates. Recognising this challenge, 42 London offers a unique and engaging tuition-free training program that equips individuals with the necessary skills for success in the digital age.

At 42 London there are no teachers, instead students engage in project-based learning, and peer-to-peer collaboration, with rigorous evaluation processes, including machine exams and peer assessments.

No diploma or previous experience is required, and during the course students can specialise in their preferred domain, such as data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobile web, or network administration. The program includes an internship period and its project-based learning method allows students to build their own portfolio.

First step

As part of its commitment to train future-proof coders, 42 London is announcing the enrolment for its upcoming piscine (swimming pool in French) is now open. Running from 5 June, the piscine is an intensive month-long selection process and serves as a transformative journey where candidates immerse themselves in coding challenges to test their abilities and diligence.

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I have never learnt as much and as quickly as during the piscine. Beyond the intensive learning, the piscine is also a human experience. You meet other candidates from every walk of life. Overall, the atmosphere is very energetic and supportive, and through this unforgettable experience, strong friendships are forged", Mia Combeau,Ecole 42.

Those who get through the piscine will start their full course that can be completed within three years, with the common core taking 18 months or less. Upon completion, students become fully qualified programmers, with no debts to pay for their training, and can expect to find jobs that pay an average of £50,000 per year.

A Global Network of Excellence

42 London is the newest member of a network operating in 26 countries, with over 18,000 students and 47 campuses that have partnerships with companies, such as Microsoft, Google, PayPal, Dell, Airbus, Nokia, Telefonica, Deloitte, and Santander.

Founded in 2013, Ecole 42, the Network's first school, boasts a 100% employment rate among its graduates and in 2022 it was ranked 8th in innovation in the prestigious Top 100 Global ranking World Universities with Real Impact (WURI*).

Located in Milbank, 42 London school campus accommodates 160 fully equipped stations with state-of-the-art computers. Open 24/7, this facility enables students to learn at their own pace, aligning with their availability and interests.

Individuals over 18 years old seeking to embark on a transformative programming journey or pursue a career change can apply for June's piscine on https://42london.com.

FOR IMAGES, PLEASE CLICK HERE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068653/42_London_campus_1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42-london-innovative-tech-education-to-address-uks-skill-gap-301814545.html