FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
May 3, 2023
Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
Please visit http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings for a presentation and additional content
HUDSON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its first quarter 2023 financial results.
Key Highlights
Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf chairman, president and chief executive officer, said: "Our first quarter results reflect consistently strong market demand for our solutions, as well as positive outcomes from the operational improvements we've implemented over the past several months. We continue to see a robust demand environment for our Banking and Retail products driven by the long-term, growth drivers around self-service and automation. Our execution and operating momentum are improving, evidenced by strong year-over-year improvements in revenue and profitability, as well as higher production levels."
Marquez continued, "Our liquidity and capital structure remain an area of intense focus for us, as we work to deleverage the balance sheet and continue to normalize vendor relationships to deliver for our customers. We continue to have collaborative discussions with our banking and lending partners to address these areas and we will provide updates on these discussions as we progress further."
Business Highlights
2023 Performance Outlook
Please note that the 2023 performance outlook is contingent upon the company's ability to successfully navigate bank and lender conversations regarding short and long-term liquidity and capital structure. This outlook assumes a full year of uninterrupted operations.
1 - With respect to the company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2023, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude future restructuring and refinancing actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
Overview Presentation and Conference Call
More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Octavio Marquez, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Barna, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call / webcast is available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. The replay of the webcast can be accessed on the website for up to three months after the call.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy, nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, any securities referred to herein. Any solicitation or offer will only be made pursuant to an offering memorandum and disclosure statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow (use) and unlevered free cash flow (use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at current year exchange rates. The company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Also, the company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The company also believes providing these Non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its Non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the Non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. We consider free cash flow (use) to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software development, changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A and the legal settlement for impaired cloud implementation costs, and excluding the use/proceeds of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, can be used for debt servicing, strategic opportunities, including investing in the business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet and paying dividends. Unlevered free cash flow (use) provides incremental visibility into the company's liquidity by excluding cash used for interest payments from free cash flow (use). For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, projections, statements regarding the company's expected future performance (including expected results of operations and financial guidance), future financial condition, potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, anticipated operating results, strategy plans, future liquidity and financial position.
Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "estimates," "potential," "target," "predict," "project," "seek," and variations thereof or "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others:
Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.
Summary Financial Results
1 - See Note 1 below for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to net sales, gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense, research, development and engineering expense, gain/loss on sale of assets, net, and impairment of assets; Note 2 for adjusted EBITDA; and Note 3 for adjusted net income/loss and adjusted EPS.
2 - Diluted loss per share attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
Financial Results of Operations and Segments
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(in millions, except per share amounts)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(in millions)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(in millions)
Notes for Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Non-GAAP results, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow (use) and net debt.
Three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to three months ended March 31, 2022
Three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to nine months ended March 31, 2022
Restructuring and transition - personnel expenses incurred in the first three months of 2023 relate to the cost savings initiative focused on operational simplification and automation of processes, and include severance and payroll of employees transitioning out of the organization. Costs of third-parties assisting with the execution of the program are categorized as Transformation - other. Refinancing related costs incurred in the first three months of 2023 are advisor fees for the Company's ongoing discussions to increase liquidity and optimize the capital structure that do not qualify for capitalization. Held for sale non-core European retail business is the results of a majority-owned business that the company is committed to sell, that are excluded from the metrics used to evaluate the core business and assign resources. Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets (non-cash) expense is taken against the intangible assets established in purchase accounting as management believes that this is useful information. Legal/deal expense primarily relates to third-party expenses and fees paid by the company for M&A activity. Crisis in Ukraine costs primarily relate to humanitarian efforts for our employees and their families, as well as expenses incurred in connection with the economic sanctions levied and steps taken to-date to liquidate our Russian distribution subsidiary. North America ERP impairment was the result of the decision made by management to indefinitely suspend ERP implementation and strategically shift the digital transformation initiatives to the Company's distribution subsidiaries which have a much greater opportunity for process standardization and related cost reductions. Russia/Ukraine impairment relates to the charges taken against trade receivables from customers in the region that were doubtful of being collected and specific inventory and other assets which are not likely to be recoverable.
The company defines EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax benefit/expense, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the effects of the following items: share-based compensation, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, foreign exchange gain/loss net, miscellaneous net, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries, restructuring and transformation expenses, refinancing related costs, non-routine expenses and the adjusted EBITDA loss of our held for sale non-core European retail business, as outlined in Note 1 of the Non-GAAP measures. The company excluded the amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets from non-routine expenses, net in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation of $17.7 and $18.5 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Deferred financing fee amortization is included in interest expense; as a result, the company excluded from the depreciation and amortization caption $13.6 and $4.3 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. $0.1 and $0.8 depreciation and amortization expense was excluded from Held for sale non-core European retail business for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Amortization of cloud-based software implementation represents amortization of capitalized implementation costs related to cloud-based software arrangements that are included in selling and administrative expenses but are not considered GAAP depreciation and amortization.
These are Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to enhance the understanding of our operating results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity in accordance with GAAP.
Refer to note 1 for additional information on non-routine (income) expense for the periods presented.
We believe that cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet that net cash against outstanding debt, presented as net debt above, is a meaningful measure.
