Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Ionis reports first quarter 2023 financial results

QALSODY approved for SOD1-ALS; MAA under review in EU

Reported positive Phase 3 eplontersen ATTRv-PN data; December 22, 2023 PDUFA date

On track to achieve 2023 financial guidance

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) (the "Company"), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Financial results are summarized below:





Three months

ended March 31,





2023

2022





(amounts in millions)

Total revenue

$131

$142

Operating expenses

$245

$199

Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis

$218

$173

Loss from operations

($114)

($57)

Loss from operations on a non-GAAP basis

($87)

($31)



Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was in line with expectations and included revenue from numerous diverse sources

Operating expenses increased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year as planned, reflecting investments in advancing Ionis' pipeline, technology and go-to-market activities for eplontersen, olezarsen and donidalorsen

Cash and short-term investments of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023 enables continued investment in creating future growth opportunities

Reaffirmed 2023 financial guidance

"2023 is off to a strong start. With QALSODY's approval, it joins SPINRAZA as a new groundbreaking medicine to treat a devastating neurological disease, further validating our RNA-targeting therapeutic platform. We also achieved another important milestone with our recent positive eplontersen Phase 3 data. We believe the positive efficacy and safety data, and the attractive self-administered dosing profile, position eplontersen to be an important treatment for ATTRv-PN patients, who today are underserved. We look forward to the first potential approval of eplontersen in the U.S. in December," said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ionis. "In addition, we further expanded our industry-leading late-stage pipeline to seven programs across nine indications following the start of GSK's bepirovirsen hepatitis B program. In the second half, we plan to report results from our olezarsen Phase 3 FCS study, which if positive, positions us for our first independent commercial launch. These recent achievements, together with our upcoming milestones, continue to build value for Ionis stakeholders."

Recent Late-Stage Pipeline Highlights

FDA granted Biogen accelerated approval of QALSODY (tofersen) for patients with SOD1-ALS

FDA accepted eplontersen NDA for patients with polyneuropathy caused by hereditary TTR amyloidosis (ATTRv-PN) with a PDUFA date of December 22, 2023

Presented positive week-35 and week-66 data from the Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study of eplontersen in patients with ATTRv-PN

GSK advanced bepirovirsen into Phase 3 development in patients with chronic hepatitis B

Recent Additional Pipeline Updates

Biogen presented data demonstrating IONIS-MAPT Rx (BIIB080) substantially reduced tau protein in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease

(BIIB080) substantially reduced tau protein in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease Continued to focus R&D efforts by discontinuing two programs that did not meet Ionis' target product profile, cimdelirsen for acromegaly and sapablursen for beta-thalassemia. Ionis continues to advance the Phase 2 sapablursen study for polycythemia vera

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

"Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations. We generated meaningful revenue while continuing to invest in key growth opportunities across our business. These results keep us on track to achieve our 2023 financial guidance," said Elizabeth L. Hougen, chief financial officer of Ionis. "We plan to continue investing in areas with the greatest potential to drive growth. As such, we expect our investments to grow modestly as we advance and expand our late-stage pipeline and move our near-term commercial opportunities toward the market. Additionally, as we keep more programs for ourselves, we expect a greater proportion of commercial revenues compared to R&D revenues, and our commercial revenues to be the primary driver of future revenue growth."

Revenue

Ionis' revenue was comprised of the following:





Three months ended







March 31,







2023

2022



Revenue:

(amounts in millions)



Commercial revenue:











SPINRAZA royalties

$50

$54



TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA revenue, net

7

6



Licensing and royalty revenue

11

12



Total commercial revenue

68

72



Research and development revenue:











Amortization from upfront payments

16

17



Milestone payments

23

27



License fees

-

2



Other services

-

4



Collaborative agreement revenue

39

50



Eplontersen joint development revenue

24

20



Total research and development revenue

63

70



Total revenue

$131

$142





Ionis continued to derive its revenue for the first quarter of 2023 from diverse sources, with approximately half coming from commercial products and half from numerous partnered programs. Commercial revenue for the first quarter of 2023 included $50 million from SPINRAZA royalties. Global SPINRAZA product sales of $443 million decreased six percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year primarily due to the impact from foreign currency, fewer new patient starts in the U.S. and channel dynamics.

R&D revenue for the first quarter of 2023 included $24 million from AstraZeneca for its share of the global Phase 3 development costs for eplontersen, $20 million from Biogen for advancing several neurology disease programs and $15 million from GSK for advancing bepirovirsen into Phase 3 development. Already in the second quarter, the Company earned $16 million in a milestone payment from Biogen when QALSODY was approved in the U.S.

Operating Expenses

Ionis' operating expenses increased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, consistent with expectations. As Ionis advanced its robust pipeline, study costs increased as most of the Company's Phase 3 studies were either fully enrolled or approaching full enrollment resulting in higher R&D expenses year over year. Additionally, as Ionis prepares to launch eplontersen, olezarsen and donidalorsen, the Company's SG&A expenses also increased year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, Ionis' cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $2.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2022 primarily due to the $500 million Ionis received from Royalty Pharma in January 2023 . Ionis' working capital also increased over the same period primarily due to the Company's higher cash and short-term investments balance. Additionally, the Company recorded a long-term liability for future royalties due to Royalty Pharma in the first quarter of 2023.

Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Ionis' first quarter 2023 results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Interested parties may access the webcast here. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address. To access the Company's first quarter 2023 earnings slides click here.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com or follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Ionis' Forward-looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of QALSODY (tofersen), SPINRAZA (nusinersen), TEGSEDI (inotersen), WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen), eplontersen, olezarsen, donidalorsen, ION363, pelacarsen, bepirovirsen, Ionis' technologies and Ionis' other products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of this and other documents are available from the Company.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our" and "us" all refer to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Akcea Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. TEGSEDI® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. WAYLIVRA® is a registered trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. QALSODY is a trademark of Biogen. SPINRAZA® is a registered trademark of Biogen.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Millions, Except Per Share Data)





Three months ended,







March 31,







2023

2022







(unaudited)

Revenue:











Commercial revenue:











SPINRAZA royalties

$50

$54



TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA revenue, net

7

6



Licensing and royalty revenue

11

12



Total commercial revenue

68

72



Research and development revenue:











Collaborative agreement revenue

39

50



Eplontersen joint development revenue

24

20



Total research and development revenue

63

70



Total revenue

131

142



Expenses:











Cost of sales

1

4



Research, development and patent

198

161



Selling, general and administrative



46

34



Total operating expenses

245

199



Loss from operations

(114)

(57)

















Other income (expense): Interest expense related to sale of future royalties

(16)

-

Other income (expense), net

17

(7)



Loss before income tax expense

(113)

(64)

















Income tax expense

(11)

(1)

















Net loss

($124)

($65)





























Basic and diluted net loss per share

($0.87)

($0.46)



Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

143

142





IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Basis: Condensed Consolidated Operating Expenses, Loss From Operations, and Net Loss (In Millions)



Three months

ended March 31,





2023

2022



(unaudited) As reported research, development and patent expenses according to GAAP

$198

$161 Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(20)

(19) Non-GAAP research, development and patent expenses

$178

$142









As reported selling, general and administrative expenses according to GAAP

$46

$34 Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(7)

(7) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$39

$27









As reported operating expenses according to GAAP

$245

$199 Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(27)

(26) Non-GAAP operating expenses

$218

$173









As reported loss from operations according to GAAP

($114)

($57) Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(27)

(26) Non-GAAP loss from operations

($87)

($31)









As reported net loss according to GAAP

($124)

($65) Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards and related tax effects

(27)

(26) Non-GAAP net loss

($97)

($39)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Basis

As illustrated in the Selected Financial Information in this press release, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, and non-GAAP net loss were adjusted from GAAP to exclude compensation expense related to equity awards and the related tax effects. Compensation expense related to equity awards are non-cash. These measures are provided as supplementary information and are not a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Ionis reports these non-GAAP results to better enable financial statement users to assess and compare its historical performance and project its future operating results and cash flows. Further, the presentation of Ionis' non-GAAP results is consistent with how Ionis' management internally evaluates the performance of its operations.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Millions)



















March 31,

December 31,





2023

2022





(unaudited)





Assets:









Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$2,347

$1,987

Contracts receivable

14

26

Other current assets

182

190

Property, plant and equipment, net

85

74

Right-of-use assets

179

182

Other assets

78

75

Total assets

$2,885

$2,534













Liabilities and stockholders' equity:









Other current liabilities

$167

$221

Current portion of deferred contract revenue

92

91

0% convertible senior notes, net

623

622

0.125% convertible senior notes, net

545

545

Liability related to sale of future royalties, net

505

-

Long-term lease liabilities

177

178

Long-term obligations, less current portion

16

16

Long-term deferred contract revenue

273

288

Total stockholders' equity

487

573

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,885

$2,534



2023 Key Value Driving Events(1)

Regulatory Actions Program Indication Regulatory Action QALSODY SOD1-ALS NDA approval

(achieved) EU approval2 Eplontersen (TTR) ATTRv polyneuropathy NDA approval OUS filings

Key Clinical Achievements Program Indication Event Eplontersen (TTR) ATTRv polyneuropathy Phase 3 data (week 35

& 66) (achieved) Olezarsen FCS Phase 3 data Eplontersen (TTR) ATTR cardiomyopathy Phase 3 full enrollment Donidalorsen (PKK) HAE Phase 3 full enrollment

Phase 3 Initiations Program Indication Timing Bepirovirsen (HBV) Hepatitis B virus infection H1:23 (achieved) IONIS-FB-L Rx Immunoglobulin A

nephropathy H1:23



(1) Timing expectations based on current assumptions and subject to change. (2) CHMP opinion anticipated in Q4:2023.

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.