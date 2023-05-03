Magna International Inc.: Magna Awarded New High-Voltage eDrive Business With Europe-Based Global OEM

Coming to market on 2027 model SUVs and sedans

Enables fast reconnect through new decoupling system

Power range from 100 kW to 140 kW, optimized for 800V, delivers affordable costs

AURORA, Ontario, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is taking electrification to the next level of efficiency and range to help meet evolving customer requirements. Today, the company has announced it has been awarded a high-volume contract with a Europe-based Global Premium OEM to supply its new eDrive system (eDS Mid). The eDrive is planned for 2027 model SUVs/sedans, with production expected to begin in 2026.

"The electrified powertrain technologies of the future are being developed today. We are embracing the challenge to innovate and bring to market scalable technology solutions that our customers require," said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain. "This new business marks an important milestone in our electrification strategy as we continue to consistently pursue new innovations and solutions to drive the rapidly growing EV sector forward.

Magna's eDS Mid is a compact, high-speed e-motor that offers a scalable power range from 100 kW to 140 kW, optimized for 800V. As a high-voltage eDrive system for electric AWD applications, it enables fast reconnecting through a new decoupling system and delivers a highly-efficient inverter with Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology which contributes to best-in-class efficiency, drivability and safety.

It also delivers up to 2,000 Nm of torque and weighs less than 72 kg, delivering less weight and volume in packaging compared to other available products in the market.

Production of the eDrive system will be at the company's powertrain facilities in Kechnec, Slovakia, and Lannach, Austria, both of which are carbon neutral facilities.

The production of the new eDrive System will start 2026 in Austria and Slovakia