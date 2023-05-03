The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.: The Chefs' Warehouse Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the "Company" or "Chefs'"), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Middle East, and Canada, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2023:

Net sales increased 40.5% to $719.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $512.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income per share 1 was $0.12 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.10 for the first quarter of 2022.

was $0.12 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.10 for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.

"Customer demand was strong during the first quarter, despite several significant weather events, especially in our west coast markets", said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Revenue trends improved gradually from January into February and March, as dining away from home in the upscale casual to higher-end customer segments continued to grow, both in terms of new customer openings and placements per customer. In addition to our organic growth, we completed several acquisitions in important growth markets including Texas and California. We continue to enhance our strategy of expanding market share in the regions we serve, increasing categories to grow relevance with our customers, and driving synergies via facility investments, consolidation and operational technology improvements."

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 which ended March 31, 2023 increased 40.5% to $719.6 million from $512.1 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 which ended March 25, 2022. Organic sales increased $87.9 million, or 17.1% versus the prior year quarter. Sales growth of $119.7 million, or 23.4%, resulted from acquisitions. Organic case count increased approximately 16.8% in the Company's specialty category with unique customers and placements increases at 21.2% and 18.7%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Organic pounds sold in the Company's center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 14.4% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 5.5% in the Company's specialty categories and 3.2% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased approximately 44.4% to $169.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $117.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin increased approximately 64 basis points to 23.6% from 22.9%. Gross margin in the Company's specialty category increased 65 basis points and gross margin decreased 68 basis points in the Company's center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 41.8% to $156.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $110.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facility costs and distribution costs to support sales growth in the current quarter. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 21.7% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 21.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

Other operating expense increased by approximately $0.5 million primarily due to higher third-party deal costs incurred in connection with business acquisitions.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was $11.9 million compared to $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 1.7% in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to operating income of 1.2% in the first quarter of 2022.

Total interest expense increased to $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher principal amounts of outstanding debt due to our 2028 convertible notes issued on December 13, 2022, our term loan refinancing on August 23, 2022, an increase in amounts drawn on our ABL facility and higher rates of interest charged on the variable rate portion of our outstanding debt.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, adjusted net income1 was $4.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $3.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income (loss) to these measures' most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Based on current trends in the business, the Company is providing full year financial guidance as follows:

Estimated net sales for the full year of 2023 will be in the range of $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion;

Gross profit to be between $768.0 million and $792.0 million and

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $199.0 million and $207.0 million



First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our sensitivity to general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; our ability to expand our operations in our existing markets and to penetrate new markets through acquisitions; we may not achieve the benefits expected from our acquisitions, which could adversely impact our business and operating results; we may have difficulty managing and facilitating our future growth; conditions beyond our control could materially affect the cost and/or availability of our specialty food products or center-of-the-plate products and/or interrupt our distribution network; our distribution of center-of-the-plate products, like meat, poultry and seafood, involves exposure to price volatility experienced by those products; our business is a low-margin business and our profit margins may be sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures; because our foodservice distribution operations are concentrated in certain culinary markets, we are susceptible to economic and other developments, including adverse weather conditions, in these areas; fuel cost volatility may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations; our ability to raise capital in the future may be limited; we may be unable to obtain debt or other financing, including financing necessary to execute on our acquisition strategy, on favorable terms or at all; interest charged on our outstanding debt may be adversely affected by changes in the method of determining the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"); our business operations and future development could be significantly disrupted if we lose key members of our management team; and significant public health epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19, may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 40,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Net sales $ 719,645 $ 512,103 Cost of sales 549,937 394,590 Gross profit 169,708 117,513 Selling, general and administrative expenses 156,137 110,086 Other operating expenses, net 1,672 1,163 Operating income 11,899 6,264 Interest expense 10,006 4,365 Income before income taxes 1,893 1,899 Provision for income tax expense 492 514 Net income $ 1,401 $ 1,385 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,507,093 36,935,717 Diluted 38,161,269 37,307,478





THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 30, 2022 (unaudited; in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 30,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,742 $ 158,800 Accounts receivable, net 274,598 260,167 Inventories, net 274,787 245,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,714 56,200 Total current assets 696,841 720,860 Property and equipment, net 196,256 185,728 Operating lease right-of-use assets 178,872 156,629 Goodwill 307,773 287,120 Intangible assets, net 167,823 155,703 Other assets 4,566 3,256 Total assets $ 1,552,131 $ 1,509,296 Accounts payable $ 169,912 $ 163,397 Accrued liabilities 72,057 54,325 Short-term operating lease liabilities 21,690 19,428 Accrued compensation 27,370 34,167 Current portion of long-term debt 13,199 12,428 Total current liabilities 304,228 283,745 Long-term debt, net of current portion 654,417 653,504 Operating lease liabilities 171,972 151,406 Deferred taxes, net 6,221 6,098 Other liabilities 9,341 13,034 Total liabilities 1,146,179 1,107,787 Common stock 395 386 Additional paid in capital 340,899 337,947 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (2,104 ) (2,185 ) Retained earnings 66,762 65,361 Stockholders' equity 405,952 401,509 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,552,131 $ 1,509,296





THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND MARCH 25, 2022 (unaudited; in thousands) March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,401 $ 1,385 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,011 5,889 Amortization of intangible assets 4,697 3,356 Provision (benefit) for allowance for doubtful accounts 1,849 (178 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 585 802 Deferred income tax provision 123 504 Amortization of deferred financing fees 967 539 Stock compensation 5,334 3,043 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities 372 299 Loss on asset disposal 57 17 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 9,860 10,084 Inventories (20,075 ) (4,391 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,612 (1,080 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation (15,044 ) (9,830 ) Other assets and liabilities (1,010 ) (156 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,261 ) 10,283 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,696 ) (14,206 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (50,937 ) (28,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (59,633 ) (42,206 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (3,378 ) (1,405 ) Payment of deferred financing fees - (406 ) Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (1,763 ) (2,040 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,141 ) (3,851 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (23 ) 58 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (67,058 ) (35,716 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 158,800 115,155 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91,742 $ 79,439





THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME COMMON SHARE (unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Numerator: Net income $ 1,401 $ 1,385 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,507,093 36,935,717 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 577,557 330,415 Dilutive effect of options and warrants 76,619 41,346 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,161,269 37,307,478 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04





THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (unaudited; in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Net income $ 1,401 $ 1,385 Interest expense 10,006 4,365 Depreciation 7,011 5,889 Amortization 4,697 3,356 Provision for income tax expense 492 514 EBITDA (1) 23,607 15,509 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 5,334 3,043 Other operating expenses, net (3) 1,672 1,163 Duplicate rent (4) 2,209 1,736 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,822 $ 21,451





We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Richmond, CA, Miami, FL, Portland, OR and Gibbstown NJ facilities.





THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO NET INCOME (unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Net income $ 1,401 $ 1,385 Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (1): Other operating expenses, net (2) 1,672 1,163 Duplicate rent (3) 2,209 1,736 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees and other third party financing costs (4) 376 69 Tax effect of adjustments (5) (1,107 ) (801 ) Total adjustments 3,150 2,167 Adjusted net income $ 4,551 $ 3,552 Diluted adjusted net income per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Diluted shares outstanding - adjusted 38,161,269 37,307,478





We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.



Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.



Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Richmond, CA, Miami, FL, Portland, OR and Gibbstown, NJ facilities.



Represents interest expense related to write-off of certain deferred financing fees and other third party costs related to our credit agreements.



Represents the tax effect of items 2 through 4 above.





THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Numerator: Adjusted net income $ 4,551 $ 3,552 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,507,093 36,935,717 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 577,557 330,415 Dilutive effect of options and warrants 76,619 41,346 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,161,269 37,307,478 Adjusted net income per share: Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.10





THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2023 (unaudited; in thousands) Low-End

Guidance High-End

Guidance Net Income: $ 61,200 $ 64,900 Provision for income tax expense 21,500 22,800 Depreciation & amortization 44,500 47,500 Interest expense 44,000 44,000 EBITDA (1) 171,200 179,200 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 20,300 20,300 Duplicate rent (3) 6,000 6,000 Other operating expenses (4) 1,500 1,500 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 199,000 $ 207,000



