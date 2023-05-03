

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $836 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $776 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $844 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $6.49 billion from $6.05 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.83 to $2.91



