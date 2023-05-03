Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Dow Jones News
03.05.2023 | 13:46
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.8473

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17054062

CODE: LCAL LN

ISIN: LU1781541849

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1781541849 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCAL LN 
Sequence No.:  241128 
EQS News ID:  1623459 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623459&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
