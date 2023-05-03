DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.6946

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6666304

CODE: AEJL LN

ISIN: LU1900068328

