DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.253

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7565247

CODE: CECL LN

ISIN: LU1900066462

ISIN: LU1900066462

