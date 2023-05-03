Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Dow Jones News
03.05.2023 | 13:49
DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 13:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 269.5845

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51415

CODE: ACWU LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1829220133 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ACWU LN 
Sequence No.:  241137 
EQS News ID:  1623477 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623477&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2023 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
