DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 13:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 480.2664

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 225228

CODE: HLTW LN

ISIN: LU0533033311

ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN

