PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® restaurants, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

"Dine Brands has demonstrated resiliency in a challenging operating environment, which reflects the strength of our brands and strong execution," said John Peyton, chief executive officer, Dine Brands Global. "Looking ahead, we will adapt with agility and a guest-first mindset. Dine remains committed to investing in growth, generating cash and creating value for our shareholders."

Vance Chang, chief financial officer, added, "We are balancing our focus between current strategy execution and long-term investments. After the end of the first quarter, we were pleased to announce the completed refinancing of our Senior Secured Notes, further evidence of the strength of our steady and strong cash flow generating franchisor model in today's lending environment."

Domestic Restaurant Sales for the First Quarter of 2023

Applebee's year-over-year comparable same-restaurant sales increased 6.1% for the first quarter of 2023. Off-premise sales accounted for 23.1% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $12,900.

IHOP's year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales increased 8.7% for the first quarter of 2023. Off-premise sales accounted for 21.7% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $7,400.

First Quarter of 2023 Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $214 million compared to $230 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decline was primarily due to the refranchising of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in October 2022, partially offset by the positive comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's and IHOP. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023, excluding the refranchised Applebee's restaurants, increased $20 million, or 11%, from the comparable prior period.

General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $51.1 million compared to $41.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The variance was primarily due to continued strategic growth investments, including the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and other non-recurring costs, as well as a return to normalized operations.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $27.4 million compared to $24.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin and a gain on extinguishment of debt, partially offset by higher G&A expenses.

GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $26.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.74, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income available to common stockholders of $24.3 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.45 for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin, lower share count and a gain on debt extinguishment, offset by higher G&A expenses.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $30.2 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.97, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $25.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.54, for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin and lower share count, offset by higher G&A expenses. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders.)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $66.4 million compared to $65.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin, offset by higher G&A expenses. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the first quarter of 2023 resulted in 21 new restaurant openings and the closure of 17 restaurants.

Key Balance Sheet Metrics (as of March 31, 2023)

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $235 million, of which approximately $182 million was unrestricted cash.

Leverage ratio of approximately 4.5x compared to approximately 4.4x as of December 31, 2022.

Available borrowing capacity under the Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes is over $220 million.

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

The Company's effective tax rate was 24.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 27.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was different than the rate of the prior comparable period primarily due to the recognition of higher excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and lower non-deductible executive compensation.

Capital Returns to Debt and Equity Holders

On April 17, 2023, the Company completed the refinancing of its Senior Secured Notes and issued the Series 2023-1 7.824% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2 in an initial aggregate principal amount of $500 million, a reduction of $200 million from the Series 2019-1 Class A-2-I it replaced.

The Company repurchased $5 million of its common stock and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling approximately $16 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Performance Guidance for 2023

The Company reiterated its fiscal 2023 guidance items:

Reiterated: Domestic development activity by Applebee's franchisees of between 10 and 20 net fewer restaurants.

Reiterated: Domestic development activity by IHOP franchisees and area licensees is expected to be between 45 and 60 net new openings.

Reiterated: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of between approximately $243 million and $255 million.

Reiterated: G&A expenses are expected to range between approximately $200 million and $210 million, due to some of our planned 2022 G&A investments extended into 2023 given the disruptions caused by the pandemic last year and other organic investments, including Fuzzy's. This range includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and depreciation of approximately $30 million.

Reiterated: Gross capital expenditures are expected to range between $33 million and $38 million.

First quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details

Dine Brands will host a conference call to discuss its results on May 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access the call, please click this conference call registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. A live webcast of the call, along with a replay will be available for a limited time at https://investors.dinebrands.com. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2023, these three brands consisted of 3,600 restaurants across 17 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted net income available to common stockholders", "adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted free cash flow." Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. Adjusted EBITDA is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any interest charges, any income tax provision or benefit, any non-cash stock-based compensation, any depreciation and amortization, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. "Adjusted free cash flow" for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Additionally, adjusted EPS is one of the metrics used in determining payouts under the Company's annual cash incentive plan. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Franchise revenues: Royalties, franchise fees and other $ 102,925 $ 90,349 Advertising revenues 77,037 70,883 Total franchise revenues 179,962 161,232 Company restaurant sales 1,057 39,416 Rental revenues 31,951 28,807 Financing revenues 797 968 Total revenues 213,767 230,423 Cost of revenues: Franchise expenses: Advertising expenses 77,037 70,883 Bad debt expense (credit) 923 (299 ) Other franchise expenses 9,406 7,448 Total franchise expenses 87,366 78,032 Company restaurant expenses 1,079 37,408 Rental expenses: Interest expense from finance leases 709 768 Other rental expenses 20,899 21,355 Total rental expenses 21,608 22,123 Financing expenses 98 107 Total cost of revenues 110,151 137,670 Gross profit 103,616 92,753 General and administrative expenses 51,087 41,548 Interest expense, net 14,709 15,533 Closure and impairment charges 467 146 Amortization of intangible assets 2,774 2,665 Gain on extinguishment of debt . (1,661 ) - Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 71 (1,296 ) Income before income taxes 36,169 34,157 Income tax provision (8,759 ) (9,307 ) Net income $ 27,410 $ 24,850 Net income available to common stockholders: Net income $ 27,410 $ 24,850 Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (679 ) (598 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 26,731 $ 24,252 Net income available to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.75 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 1.74 $ 1.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,304 16,722 Diluted 15,339 16,758 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.46 Dividends paid per common share $ 1.02 $ 0.86

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,606 $ 269,655 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,587 (2023) and $4,806 (2022) 93,119 119,981 Restricted cash 37,098 38,929 Prepaid gift card costs 23,717 30,235 Prepaid income taxes - 3,063 Other current assets 12,831 17,901 Total current assets 348,371 479,764 Other intangible assets, net 594,333 597,028 Operating lease right-of-use assets 290,859 289,123 Goodwill 254,120 253,956 Property and equipment, net 158,715 145,277 Deferred rent receivable 39,772 42,329 Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $5,908 (2023) and $5,529 (2022) 37,831 39,697 Non-current restricted cash 16,400 16,400 Other non-current assets, net 17,668 17,917 Total assets $ 1,758,069 $ 1,881,491 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 100,000 $ 100,000 Accounts payable 39,085 52,067 Gift card liability 140,769 171,966 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 57,655 59,071 Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations 7,265 7,542 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 13,862 23,456 Accrued advertising expenses 18,665 24,157 Dividends payable - 8,017 Other accrued expenses 27,871 24,446 Total current liabilities 405,172 470,722 Long-term debt, net, less current maturities 1,174,564 1,241,914 Operating lease obligations, less current maturities 279,766 275,120 Finance lease obligations, less current maturities 33,256 30,377 Financing obligations, less current maturities 28,029 28,358 Deferred income taxes, net 67,351 74,651 Deferred franchise revenue, long-term 41,204 42,343 Other non-current liabilities 17,410 19,090 Total liabilities 2,046,752 2,182,575 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $1 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares: 40,000,000 authorized; March 31, 2023 - 24,915,372 issued, 15,674,739 outstanding; December 31, 2022 - 24,959,972 issued, 15,599,239 outstanding 249 250 Additional paid-in-capital 248,187 259,339 Retained earnings 103,931 84,538 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64 ) (65 ) Treasury stock, at cost; shares: March 31, 2023 - 9,240,633; December 31, 2022 - 9,360,733 (640,986 ) (645,146 ) Total stockholders' deficit (288,683 ) (301,084 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,758,069 $ 1,881,491

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,410 $ 24,850 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,222 9,938 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,718 4,341 Non-cash closure and impairment charges 459 45 Non-cash interest expense 1,171 714 Deferred income taxes (2,901 ) (873 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,661 ) - Deferred revenue (1,193 ) (1,177 ) Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 71 (1,296 ) Other (308 ) (1,766 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,369 ) (3,567 ) Deferred rent receivable 2,557 1,977 Current income tax receivables and payables 224 2,352 Gift card receivables and payables (2,310 ) (2,180 ) Other current assets 5,024 (3,365 ) Accounts payable (7,579 ) (11,683 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 340 (2,909 ) Accrued employee compensation and benefits (11,801 ) (26,646 ) Accrued advertising expenses (5,067 ) 6,929 Other current liabilities 3,069 (3,474 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 16,076 (7,790 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables 3,345 4,848 Net additions to property and equipment (16,030 ) (5,298 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 2,862 Additions to long-term receivables - (669 ) Other (54 ) (30 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (12,739 ) 1,713 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (66,574 ) - Dividends paid on common stock (15,971 ) (14,588 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,000 ) (41,585 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,870 ) (2,340 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 584 241 Repurchase of restricted stock for tax payments upon vesting (3,527 ) (1,745 ) Tax payments for share settlement of restricted stock units (859 ) (953 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (93,217 ) (60,970 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (89,880 ) (67,047 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 324,984 425,353 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 235,104 $ 358,306

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Closure and impairment charges; amortization of intangible assets; non-cash interest expenses; gain on extinguishment of debt; gain or loss on disposition of assets; acquisition costs; other EBITDA adjustments; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income available to common stockholders $ 26,731 $ 24,252 Closure and impairment charges 467 146 Amortization of intangible assets 2,774 2,665 Non-cash interest expense 1,171 714 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 71 (1,296 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,661 ) - Acquisition costs 771 - Other EBITDA adjustments 1,217 - Net income tax provision for above adjustments (1,251 ) (580 ) Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (89 ) (38 ) Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 30,201 $ 25,863 Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share: Net income available to common stockholders $ 1.74 $ 1.45 Closure and impairment charges 0.03 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets 0.18 0.16 Non-cash interest expense 0.08 0.04 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets - (0.08 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (0.11 ) - Acquisition costs 0.05 - Other EBITDA adjustments 0.08 - Income tax benefit - all other (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (0.01 ) - Rounding 0.01 (0.01 ) Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted $ 1.97 $ 1.54 Numerator for basic EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 30,201 $ 25,863 Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method 2 1 Numerator for diluted EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 30,203 $ 25,864 Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average shares 15,304 16,722 Dilutive effect of stock options 35 36 Denominator for diluted EPS - weighted-average shares 15,339 16,758

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities to "adjusted free cash flow" (cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In millions) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 16.1 $ (7.8 ) Receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable 2.2 3.0 Net additions to property and equipment (16.0 ) (5.3 ) Adjusted free cash flow 2.3 (10.1 ) Repayment of long-term debt (66.6 ) - Dividends paid on common stock (16.0 ) (14.6 ) Repurchase of common stock (5.0 ) (41.6 ) $ (85.3 ) $ (66.3 )

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's net income to "adjusted EBITDA." The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, adjusted for the effect of closure and impairment charges, interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the Company and to make certain business decisions. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 27,410 $ 24,850 Closure and impairment charges 467 146 Interest charges on finance leases 709 1,251 All other interest charges 17,681 16,362 Income tax provision 8,759 9,307 Depreciation and amortization 9,213 9,930 Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,718 4,342 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,661 ) - Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 71 (1,296 ) Merger and acquisition costs 771 - Other 1,217 312 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,355 $ 65,204

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) The following table sets forth, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the number of "Effective Restaurants" in the Applebee's and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Applebee's Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,673 1,607 Company - 69 Total 1,673 1,676 System-wide(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) 5.6 % 13.9 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 6.1 % 14.3 % Franchise(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) 9.6 % 14.1 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 5.6 % 14.5 % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 56.8 $ 53.9

IHOP Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,617 1,586 Area license 156 155 Total 1,773 1,741 System-wide(b) Sales percentage change(c) 11.4 % 19.9 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d) 8.7 % 18.1 % Franchise(b) Sales percentage change(c) 11.5 % 20.5 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 8.8 % 18.6 % Average weekly unit sales (in thousands) $ 38.2 $ 34.9 Area License(b) Sales percentage change(c) 10.3 % 14.4 %

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) (a) "Global Effective Restaurants" are the weighted average number of restaurants open in a given fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee's and IHOP systems, which includes restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company. Effective Restaurants do not include units operated as ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders). (b) "System-wide" sales are retail sales at domestic Applebee's restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated restaurants. System-wide sales do not include retail sales of ghost kitchens. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase or decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase or decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, Applebee's company-operated restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In millions) Reported sales Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales $ 1,156.1 $ 1,055.0 Applebee's company-operated restaurants - 39.4 IHOP franchise restaurant sales 802.2 719.6 IHOP area license restaurant sales 77.8 70.5 Total $ 2,036.1 $ 1,884.5

(c) "Sales percentage change" reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category. (d) "Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change" reflects the percentage change in sales, in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior year for domestic restaurants that have been operated during both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new unit openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open during both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Applebee's Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,678 1,611 Company - 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, beginning of period 1,678 1,680 Franchise restaurants opened: Domestic - 1 International 2 - Total franchise restaurants opened 2 1 Franchise restaurants closed: Domestic (6 ) (4 ) International (1 ) (2 ) Total franchise restaurants closed (7 ) (6 ) Net franchise restaurant reduction (5 ) (5 ) Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,673 1,606 Company - 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period 1,673 1,675 Domestic 1,563 1,575 International 110 100

IHOP Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,625 1,595 Area license 156 156 Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period 1,781 1,751 Franchise/area license restaurants opened: Domestic franchise 13 7 Domestic area license 2 1 International franchise 4 2 Total franchise/area license restaurants opened 19 10 Franchise/area license restaurants closed: Domestic franchise (8 ) (3 ) Domestic area license (1 ) (1 ) International franchise (1 ) (1 ) Total franchise/area license restaurants closed (10 ) (5 ) Net franchise/area license restaurant additions (reductions) 9 5 Franchise restaurants reacquired by the Company - - Net franchise/area license restaurant increase (decrease) 9 5 Summary - end of period Franchise 1,633 1,600 Area license 157 156 Total IHOP restaurants, end of period 1,790 1,756 Domestic 1,683 1,661 International 107 95

The restaurant counts and activity presented above do not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders), 12 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 42 international IHOP ghost kitchens at March 31, 2023 and three domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens and two IHOP international ghost kitchens at March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, 49 franchise groups operated 134 Fuzzy's restaurants in 18 states within the United States and we had three company-owned restaurants in Texas.

