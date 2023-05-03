PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® restaurants, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
"Dine Brands has demonstrated resiliency in a challenging operating environment, which reflects the strength of our brands and strong execution," said John Peyton, chief executive officer, Dine Brands Global. "Looking ahead, we will adapt with agility and a guest-first mindset. Dine remains committed to investing in growth, generating cash and creating value for our shareholders."
Vance Chang, chief financial officer, added, "We are balancing our focus between current strategy execution and long-term investments. After the end of the first quarter, we were pleased to announce the completed refinancing of our Senior Secured Notes, further evidence of the strength of our steady and strong cash flow generating franchisor model in today's lending environment."
Domestic Restaurant Sales for the First Quarter of 2023
- Applebee's year-over-year comparable same-restaurant sales increased 6.1% for the first quarter of 2023. Off-premise sales accounted for 23.1% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $12,900.
- IHOP's year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales increased 8.7% for the first quarter of 2023. Off-premise sales accounted for 21.7% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $7,400.
First Quarter of 2023 Summary
- Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $214 million compared to $230 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decline was primarily due to the refranchising of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in October 2022, partially offset by the positive comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's and IHOP. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023, excluding the refranchised Applebee's restaurants, increased $20 million, or 11%, from the comparable prior period.
- General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $51.1 million compared to $41.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The variance was primarily due to continued strategic growth investments, including the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and other non-recurring costs, as well as a return to normalized operations.
- Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $27.4 million compared to $24.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin and a gain on extinguishment of debt, partially offset by higher G&A expenses.
- GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $26.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.74, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income available to common stockholders of $24.3 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.45 for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin, lower share count and a gain on debt extinguishment, offset by higher G&A expenses.
- Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $30.2 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.97, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $25.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.54, for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin and lower share count, offset by higher G&A expenses. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders.)
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $66.4 million compared to $65.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross margin, offset by higher G&A expenses. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)
- Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the first quarter of 2023 resulted in 21 new restaurant openings and the closure of 17 restaurants.
Key Balance Sheet Metrics (as of March 31, 2023)
- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $235 million, of which approximately $182 million was unrestricted cash.
- Leverage ratio of approximately 4.5x compared to approximately 4.4x as of December 31, 2022.
- Available borrowing capacity under the Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes is over $220 million.
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
The Company's effective tax rate was 24.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 27.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was different than the rate of the prior comparable period primarily due to the recognition of higher excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and lower non-deductible executive compensation.
Capital Returns to Debt and Equity Holders
On April 17, 2023, the Company completed the refinancing of its Senior Secured Notes and issued the Series 2023-1 7.824% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2 in an initial aggregate principal amount of $500 million, a reduction of $200 million from the Series 2019-1 Class A-2-I it replaced.
The Company repurchased $5 million of its common stock and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling approximately $16 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Financial Performance Guidance for 2023
The Company reiterated its fiscal 2023 guidance items:
- Reiterated: Domestic development activity by Applebee's franchisees of between 10 and 20 net fewer restaurants.
- Reiterated: Domestic development activity by IHOP franchisees and area licensees is expected to be between 45 and 60 net new openings.
- Reiterated: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of between approximately $243 million and $255 million.
- Reiterated: G&A expenses are expected to range between approximately $200 million and $210 million, due to some of our planned 2022 G&A investments extended into 2023 given the disruptions caused by the pandemic last year and other organic investments, including Fuzzy's. This range includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and depreciation of approximately $30 million.
- Reiterated: Gross capital expenditures are expected to range between $33 million and $38 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted net income available to common stockholders", "adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted free cash flow." Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. Adjusted EBITDA is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any interest charges, any income tax provision or benefit, any non-cash stock-based compensation, any depreciation and amortization, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. "Adjusted free cash flow" for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Additionally, adjusted EPS is one of the metrics used in determining payouts under the Company's annual cash incentive plan. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenues:
Franchise revenues:
Royalties, franchise fees and other
$
102,925
$
90,349
Advertising revenues
77,037
70,883
Total franchise revenues
179,962
161,232
Company restaurant sales
1,057
39,416
Rental revenues
31,951
28,807
Financing revenues
797
968
Total revenues
213,767
230,423
Cost of revenues:
Franchise expenses:
Advertising expenses
77,037
70,883
Bad debt expense (credit)
923
(299
)
Other franchise expenses
9,406
7,448
Total franchise expenses
87,366
78,032
Company restaurant expenses
1,079
37,408
Rental expenses:
Interest expense from finance leases
709
768
Other rental expenses
20,899
21,355
Total rental expenses
21,608
22,123
Financing expenses
98
107
Total cost of revenues
110,151
137,670
Gross profit
103,616
92,753
General and administrative expenses
51,087
41,548
Interest expense, net
14,709
15,533
Closure and impairment charges
467
146
Amortization of intangible assets
2,774
2,665
Gain on extinguishment of debt
.
(1,661
)
-
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
71
(1,296
)
Income before income taxes
36,169
34,157
Income tax provision
(8,759
)
(9,307
)
Net income
$
27,410
$
24,850
Net income available to common stockholders:
Net income
$
27,410
$
24,850
Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock
(679
)
(598
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
26,731
$
24,252
Net income available to common stockholders per share:
Basic
$
1.75
$
1.45
Diluted
$
1.74
$
1.45
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,304
16,722
Diluted
15,339
16,758
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.51
$
0.46
Dividends paid per common share
$
1.02
$
0.86
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
181,606
$
269,655
Receivables, net of allowance of $4,587 (2023) and $4,806 (2022)
93,119
119,981
Restricted cash
37,098
38,929
Prepaid gift card costs
23,717
30,235
Prepaid income taxes
-
3,063
Other current assets
12,831
17,901
Total current assets
348,371
479,764
Other intangible assets, net
594,333
597,028
Operating lease right-of-use assets
290,859
289,123
Goodwill
254,120
253,956
Property and equipment, net
158,715
145,277
Deferred rent receivable
39,772
42,329
Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $5,908 (2023) and $5,529 (2022)
37,831
39,697
Non-current restricted cash
16,400
16,400
Other non-current assets, net
17,668
17,917
Total assets
$
1,758,069
$
1,881,491
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
100,000
$
100,000
Accounts payable
39,085
52,067
Gift card liability
140,769
171,966
Current maturities of operating lease obligations
57,655
59,071
Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations
7,265
7,542
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
13,862
23,456
Accrued advertising expenses
18,665
24,157
Dividends payable
-
8,017
Other accrued expenses
27,871
24,446
Total current liabilities
405,172
470,722
Long-term debt, net, less current maturities
1,174,564
1,241,914
Operating lease obligations, less current maturities
279,766
275,120
Finance lease obligations, less current maturities
33,256
30,377
Financing obligations, less current maturities
28,029
28,358
Deferred income taxes, net
67,351
74,651
Deferred franchise revenue, long-term
41,204
42,343
Other non-current liabilities
17,410
19,090
Total liabilities
2,046,752
2,182,575
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock, $1 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares: 40,000,000 authorized; March 31, 2023 - 24,915,372 issued, 15,674,739 outstanding; December 31, 2022 - 24,959,972 issued, 15,599,239 outstanding
249
250
Additional paid-in-capital
248,187
259,339
Retained earnings
103,931
84,538
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(64
)
(65
)
Treasury stock, at cost; shares: March 31, 2023 - 9,240,633; December 31, 2022 - 9,360,733
(640,986
)
(645,146
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(288,683
)
(301,084
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
1,758,069
$
1,881,491
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
27,410
$
24,850
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,222
9,938
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1,718
4,341
Non-cash closure and impairment charges
459
45
Non-cash interest expense
1,171
714
Deferred income taxes
(2,901
)
(873
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,661
)
-
Deferred revenue
(1,193
)
(1,177
)
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
71
(1,296
)
Other
(308
)
(1,766
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(2,369
)
(3,567
)
Deferred rent receivable
2,557
1,977
Current income tax receivables and payables
224
2,352
Gift card receivables and payables
(2,310
)
(2,180
)
Other current assets
5,024
(3,365
)
Accounts payable
(7,579
)
(11,683
)
Operating lease assets and liabilities
340
(2,909
)
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
(11,801
)
(26,646
)
Accrued advertising expenses
(5,067
)
6,929
Other current liabilities
3,069
(3,474
)
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
16,076
(7,790
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables
3,345
4,848
Net additions to property and equipment
(16,030
)
(5,298
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
2,862
Additions to long-term receivables
-
(669
)
Other
(54
)
(30
)
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
(12,739
)
1,713
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(66,574
)
-
Dividends paid on common stock
(15,971
)
(14,588
)
Repurchase of common stock
(5,000
)
(41,585
)
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(1,870
)
(2,340
)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
584
241
Repurchase of restricted stock for tax payments upon vesting
(3,527
)
(1,745
)
Tax payments for share settlement of restricted stock units
(859
)
(953
)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(93,217
)
(60,970
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(89,880
)
(67,047
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
324,984
425,353
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
235,104
$
358,306
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Closure and impairment charges; amortization of intangible assets; non-cash interest expenses; gain on extinguishment of debt; gain or loss on disposition of assets; acquisition costs; other EBITDA adjustments; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net income available to common stockholders
$
26,731
$
24,252
Closure and impairment charges
467
146
Amortization of intangible assets
2,774
2,665
Non-cash interest expense
1,171
714
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
71
(1,296
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,661
)
-
Acquisition costs
771
-
Other EBITDA adjustments
1,217
-
Net income tax provision for above adjustments
(1,251
)
(580
)
Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock
(89
)
(38
)
Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted
$
30,201
$
25,863
Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share:
Net income available to common stockholders
$
1.74
$
1.45
Closure and impairment charges
0.03
0.01
Amortization of intangible assets
0.18
0.16
Non-cash interest expense
0.08
0.04
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
-
(0.08
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(0.11
)
-
Acquisition costs
0.05
-
Other EBITDA adjustments
0.08
-
Income tax benefit - all other
(0.08
)
(0.03
)
Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock
(0.01
)
-
Rounding
0.01
(0.01
)
Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted
$
1.97
$
1.54
Numerator for basic EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted
$
30,201
$
25,863
Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method
2
1
Numerator for diluted EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted
$
30,203
$
25,864
Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average shares
15,304
16,722
Dilutive effect of stock options
35
36
Denominator for diluted EPS - weighted-average shares
15,339
16,758
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities to "adjusted free cash flow" (cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(In millions)
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
$
16.1
$
(7.8
)
Receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable
2.2
3.0
Net additions to property and equipment
(16.0
)
(5.3
)
Adjusted free cash flow
2.3
(10.1
)
Repayment of long-term debt
(66.6
)
-
Dividends paid on common stock
(16.0
)
(14.6
)
Repurchase of common stock
(5.0
)
(41.6
)
$
(85.3
)
$
(66.3
)
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of the Company's net income to "adjusted EBITDA." The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, adjusted for the effect of closure and impairment charges, interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the Company and to make certain business decisions.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net income, as reported
$
27,410
$
24,850
Closure and impairment charges
467
146
Interest charges on finance leases
709
1,251
All other interest charges
17,681
16,362
Income tax provision
8,759
9,307
Depreciation and amortization
9,213
9,930
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1,718
4,342
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,661
)
-
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
71
(1,296
)
Merger and acquisition costs
771
-
Other
1,217
312
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,355
$
65,204
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Data
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the number of "Effective Restaurants" in the Applebee's and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Applebee's
Global Effective Restaurants(a)
Franchise
1,673
1,607
Company
-
69
Total
1,673
1,676
System-wide(b)
Domestic sales percentage change(c)
5.6
%
13.9
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)
6.1
%
14.3
%
Franchise(b)
Domestic sales percentage change(c)
9.6
%
14.1
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)
5.6
%
14.5
%
Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands)
$
56.8
$
53.9
IHOP
Global Effective Restaurants(a)
Franchise
1,617
1,586
Area license
156
155
Total
1,773
1,741
System-wide(b)
Sales percentage change(c)
11.4
%
19.9
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d)
8.7
%
18.1
%
Franchise(b)
Sales percentage change(c)
11.5
%
20.5
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)
8.8
%
18.6
%
Average weekly unit sales (in thousands)
$
38.2
$
34.9
Area License(b)
Sales percentage change(c)
10.3
%
14.4
%
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Data
(Unaudited)
(a)
"Global Effective Restaurants" are the weighted average number of restaurants open in a given fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee's and IHOP systems, which includes restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company. Effective Restaurants do not include units operated as ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders).
(b)
"System-wide" sales are retail sales at domestic Applebee's restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated restaurants. System-wide sales do not include retail sales of ghost kitchens. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase or decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase or decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, Applebee's company-operated restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(In millions)
Reported sales
Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales
$
1,156.1
$
1,055.0
Applebee's company-operated restaurants
-
39.4
IHOP franchise restaurant sales
802.2
719.6
IHOP area license restaurant sales
77.8
70.5
Total
$
2,036.1
$
1,884.5
(c)
"Sales percentage change" reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category.
(d)
"Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change" reflects the percentage change in sales, in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior year for domestic restaurants that have been operated during both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new unit openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open during both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period.
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Applebee's Restaurant Development Activity
Summary - beginning of period:
Franchise
1,678
1,611
Company
-
69
Total Applebee's restaurants, beginning of period
1,678
1,680
Franchise restaurants opened:
Domestic
-
1
International
2
-
Total franchise restaurants opened
2
1
Franchise restaurants closed:
Domestic
(6
)
(4
)
International
(1
)
(2
)
Total franchise restaurants closed
(7
)
(6
)
Net franchise restaurant reduction
(5
)
(5
)
Summary - end of period:
Franchise
1,673
1,606
Company
-
69
Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period
1,673
1,675
Domestic
1,563
1,575
International
110
100
IHOP Restaurant Development Activity
Summary - beginning of period:
Franchise
1,625
1,595
Area license
156
156
Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period
1,781
1,751
Franchise/area license restaurants opened:
Domestic franchise
13
7
Domestic area license
2
1
International franchise
4
2
Total franchise/area license restaurants opened
19
10
Franchise/area license restaurants closed:
Domestic franchise
(8
)
(3
)
Domestic area license
(1
)
(1
)
International franchise
(1
)
(1
)
Total franchise/area license restaurants closed
(10
)
(5
)
Net franchise/area license restaurant additions (reductions)
9
5
Franchise restaurants reacquired by the Company
-
-
Net franchise/area license restaurant increase (decrease)
9
5
Summary - end of period
Franchise
1,633
1,600
Area license
157
156
Total IHOP restaurants, end of period
1,790
1,756
Domestic
1,683
1,661
International
107
95
The restaurant counts and activity presented above do not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders), 12 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 42 international IHOP ghost kitchens at March 31, 2023 and three domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens and two IHOP international ghost kitchens at March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, 49 franchise groups operated 134 Fuzzy's restaurants in 18 states within the United States and we had three company-owned restaurants in Texas.
