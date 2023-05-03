WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced results for the first-quarter 2023.

"We delivered first-quarter results in-line with our outlook, generated positive cash flow and reiterated our full-year outlook," said Steve Bratspies, CEO. "I want to thank all of our associates for their continued dedication and hard work as they once again delivered near-term results while implementing our transformation strategy. We continue to make progress on several of our Full Potential initiatives. We expanded our innerwear innovation globally, successfully completed a key technology milestone, progressed on our industry-leading sustainability initiatives and continued to generate cost savings across the organization. We're confident in the progress we're making to become a more consumer-centric, data-driven company that consistently generates higher sales and profit growth over time."

Highlights

Generated positive free cash flow and sequentially reduced inventory. Through its working capital initiatives, which began in the second-half of last year, the Company generated positive free cash flow in the first quarter, which is historically a cash-use quarter. For the quarter, the Company generated approximately $45 million of operating cash flow and approximately $20 million of free cash flow. Inventory declined 1% sequentially from year-end as the Company continued to sell through its higher-cost inventory and benefit from its SKU reduction initiatives.

First-Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales from continuing operations were $1.39 billion, which includes a $31 million unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rates, a decrease of 12% compared to last year's strong first-quarter results. On a constant currency basis, net sales decreased 10% due to the macro-driven slowdown in consumer spending in the U.S. and Australia.

Global Champion brand sales decreased 17% on a reported basis as compared to prior year, with a 22% decline in the U.S. and a 12% decline internationally. In constant currency, Global Champion brand sales decreased 15%, with a 7% decline internationally. As compared to prior year, constant currency sales increased in Europe, Japan, the Americas and Australia. This growth was more than offset by the soft consumer demand environment and strategic channel clean-up actions in the U.S. as well as a decline in China as re-orders and sell-in shipments were impacted by higher retail channel inventory that resulted from COVID-related closures in prior periods. Sell-through demand in China increased at a low double-digit rate in the first-quarter.

Interest and Other Expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $73 million as compared to $33 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by $7 million in expenses associated with the Company's first quarter refinancing of its 2024 maturities as well as higher debt balances and higher interest rates. Adjusted Interest and Other Expenses, which exclude the refinancing expenses, increased $33 million from last year to $66 million.

See the Note on Adjusted Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Measures later in this news release for additional discussion and details of actions, which include Full Potential plan charges.

First-Quarter 2023 Business Segment Summary

Innerwear sales decreased 4% compared to last year and were ahead of the Company's outlook. The year-over-year sales performance was driven by macroeconomic pressures that weighed on consumer spending, which more than offset the partial quarter benefit from wrapping last year's mid-quarter price increase.



Operating margin of 13.1% increased approximately 480 basis points sequentially as its operations normalized following the fourth-quarter 2022 manufacturing time out actions taken as part of its 2022 inventory reduction initiative. As compared to first-quarter last year, the segment operating margin decreased approximately 450 basis points. The impact from lower sales volume, input cost inflation and an unfavorable product mix more than offset the benefit from ongoing Full Potential cost savings initiatives as well as the wrap from last year's mid-quarter price increase.

Activewear sales declined 19% compared to last year driven by the slowdown in consumer spending, which resulted in lower point-of-sale and higher inventory levels at retail, as well as strategic channel clean-up work within Champion in the U.S. By channel, continued growth in the collegiate channel was more than offset by declines in other channels, particularly printwear. By brand, Champion sales within the Activewear reporting segment decreased 19% as compared to prior year while sales of other activewear brands within the Activewear reporting segment also decreased 19%.



Operating margin for the segment of 3.2% decreased approximately 950 basis points compared to prior year. The decline was driven by the impact from lower sales volume, input cost inflation, unfavorable mix and higher reserves as compared to last year due to higher inventory levels at retail. These headwinds more than offset the benefit from higher prices and Full Potential cost savings initiatives.

International sales decreased 9% on a reported basis, including $31 million from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. International sales decreased 3% on a constant currency basis compared to prior year as growth in Europe, the Americas and Japan was offset by declines in Australia and China.



Operating margin for the segment of 11.1% decreased approximately 645 basis points compared to prior year driven primarily by the impact from input cost inflation, the transaction impact from foreign exchange rates as well as an unfavorable business mix.

Cash Flow, Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total liquidity position at the end of first-quarter 2023 was approximately $943 million, consisting of $213 million of cash and equivalents and approximately $730 million of available capacity under the Company's credit facilities.

Cash flow from operations was approximately $45 million in first-quarter 2023 as compared to a use of cash of approximately $231 million last year. The $276 million year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow was driven by improved working capital. Free cash flow was $20 million in first-quarter 2023, a $271 million increase from last year's $251 million use of cash.

Second-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Outlook

With respect to its 2023 guidance, the Company's outlook continues to reflect, but is not limited to, the following assumptions: a muted consumer demand environment given the continued macroeconomic uncertainty; first-half margin pressure as it continues to sell through its higher-cost inventory; and year-over-year improvement in second-half margins, particularly the fourth quarter, as lower-cost inventory currently being produced is sold and it anniversaries last year's manufacturing time-out costs related to its inventory reduction initiative in 2022.

The Company is providing guidance on tax expense due to the expected fluctuation of its quarterly tax rate, stemming from the deferred tax reserve matter previously disclosed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Importantly, the reserve does not impact cash taxes. Some portion of the reserve may reverse in future periods.

For fiscal-year 2023, which ends on December 30, 2023, the Company continues to expect:

Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion, which includes a projected headwind of approximately $40 million from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. At the midpoint, this represents an approximate 1% decline as compared to prior year on a constant currency basis and a 2% decline on a reported basis.

GAAP operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $446 million to $496 million.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $500 million to $550 million, which includes a projected headwind of approximately $5 million from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Charges for actions totaling approximately $61 million including Full Potential plan-related charges of approximately $54 million included in operating profit and refinancing-related charges of approximately $7 million included in interest and other expenses.

Adjusted interest and other expenses of approximately $300 million.

Tax expense of approximately $90 million to $100 million.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.14 to $0.25.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.31 to $0.42.

Cash flow from operations of approximately $500 million.

Capital investments of approximately $150 million, consisting of approximately $70 million of capital expenditures and approximately $80 million of cloud computing arrangements. Per GAAP, capital expenditures are reflected in cash from investing activities and certain cloud computing arrangements are reflected in Other Assets within cash flow from operating activities. The approximate $80 million of cloud computing arrangements is factored into the full-year cash flow from operations guidance of approximately $500 million.

Free cash flow of approximately $430 million.

Fully diluted shares outstanding of approximately 352 million.

For second-quarter 2023, which ends on July 1, 2023, the Company currently expects:

Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion, which includes a projected headwind of approximately $20 million from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. At the midpoint, this represents an approximate 3% decline as compared to prior year on a constant currency basis and an approximate 5% decline on a reported basis.

GAAP operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $55 million to $75 million.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $70 million to $90 million and includes a projected headwind of approximately $3 million from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Charges for actions related to the Full Potential plan and other items of approximately $15 million.

Interest and other expenses of approximately $80 million.

Tax expense of approximately $10 million.

GAAP loss per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.09 to $0.04.

Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.05 to $0.00.

Fully diluted shares outstanding of approximately 351 million.

HanesBrands has updated its quarterly frequently-asked-questions document, which is available at www.Hanes.com/FAQ.

Note on Adjusted Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Measures

To supplement financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, the Company provides quarterly and full-year results concerning certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS from continuing operations, adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense, adjusted operating profit (and margin), adjusted SG&A, adjusted gross profit (and margin), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted interest and other expense, net debt, leverage ratio and free cash flow.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding actions and the tax effect on actions. Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding actions and the tax effect on actions. Adjusted income tax expense is defined as income tax expense excluding actions. Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax excluding actions. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit excluding actions. Adjusted SG&A is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding actions. Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding actions. Adjusted interest and other expenses is defined as interest and other expenses excluding actions and adjusted effective tax rate is defined as adjusted income tax expense divided by adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax.

Charges for actions taken in 2023 and 2022, as applicable, include professional fees, supply chain segmentation charges, technology charges, operating model charges, (gain)/loss on classification of assets held for sale, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on final settlement of cross currency swap contracts and the tax effects thereof.

While these costs are not expected to continue for any singular transaction on an ongoing basis, similar types of costs, expenses and charges have occurred in prior periods and may recur in future periods depending upon future business plans and circumstances.

HanesBrands has chosen to present these non-GAAP measures to investors to enable additional analyses of past, present and future operating performance and as a supplemental means of evaluating operations absent the effect of the Full Potential plan and other actions. HanesBrands believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with valuable supplemental information for analyzing the operating performance of the Company's ongoing business during each period presented without giving effect to costs associated with the execution of any of the aforementioned actions taken.

The Company has also chosen to present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to investors because it considers these measures to be an important supplemental means of evaluating operating performance. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before the impacts of discontinued operations, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (x) restructuring and other action-related charges and (y) certain other losses, charges and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding actions and other losses, charges and expenses as defined in the Consolidated Net Total Leverage Ratio under its Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated November 19, 2021, as amended (the "Credit Agreement"). HanesBrands believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the industry, and management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes in connection with setting its capital allocation strategy. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not, however, be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business.

Net debt is defined as the total of current debt, long-term debt, and borrowings under the accounts receivable securitization facility (excluding long-term debt issuance costs) less (x) other debt and cash adjustments and (y) cash and cash equivalents. Leverage ratio is the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with the second quarter of 2022, we updated our definition of leverage ratio and our methods of calculating the underlying metrics (net debt and adjusted EBITDA) to align with the definition of Consolidated Net Total Leverage Ratio under our Credit Agreement. All adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and leverage ratio figures included in this press release are calculated consistent with the definition of Consolidated Net Total Leverage Ratio under the Credit Agreement. As a result, certain historical adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and leverage ratio figures included in this press release may differ from similar measures we have previously presented in prior fiscal periods.

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes, however, that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance.

HanesBrands is a global company that reports financial information in U.S. dollars in accordance with GAAP. As a supplement to the Company's reported operating results, HanesBrands also presents constant-currency financial information, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. The Company uses constant-currency information to provide a framework to assess how the business performed excluding the effects of changes in the rates used to calculate foreign currency translation.

To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current-year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period).

HanesBrands believes constant-currency information is useful to management and investors to facilitate comparison of operating results and better identify trends in the Company's businesses.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP measures presented may be different from non-GAAP measures with similar or identical names presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the supplemental financial information included with this news release.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, with respect to our plans, expectations, long-term goals and trends associated with our business, as well as guidance as to future performance. In particular, among others, guidance and predictions regarding expected operating results, including related to our Full Potential plan; statements made in the Second-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Outlook section of this news release; and statements regarding our future capital allocation strategy, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs, plans and expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks and uncertainties include such things as: our ability to successfully execute our Full Potential plan to achieve the desired results; any potential ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on consumer spending, global supply chains and the financial markets; the highly competitive and evolving nature of the industry in which we compete; the rapidly changing retail environment and the level of consumer demand; our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a significant portion of our sales; our ability to deleverage on the anticipated time frame or at all, which could negatively impact our ability to satisfy the financial covenants in our Credit Agreement or other contractual arrangements; any inadequacy, interruption, integration failure or security failure with respect to our information technology (including the ransomware attack announced May 31, 2022); the impact of significant fluctuations and volatility in various input costs, such as cotton and oil-related materials, utilities, freight and wages; the availability of global supply chain resources; our ability to attract and retain a senior management team with the core competencies needed to support growth in global markets and ongoing labor shortages generally; significant fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks related to our international operations; our ability to effectively manage our complex multinational tax structure; and other risks identified from time to time in our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and HanesBrands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the Company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The Company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

TABLE 1 HANESBRANDS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 % Change Net sales $ 1,389,410 $ 1,576,156 (11.8 )% Cost of sales 939,717 991,978 Gross profit 449,693 584,178 (23.0 )% As a % of net sales 32.4 % 37.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 392,374 413,666 As a % of net sales 28.2 % 26.2 % Operating profit 57,319 170,512 (66.4 )% As a % of net sales 4.1 % 10.8 % Other expenses 14,771 987 Interest expense, net 58,452 31,963 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (15,904 ) 137,562 Income tax expense 18,500 23,385 Income (loss) from continuing operations (34,404 ) 114,177 (130.1 )% Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 4,525 Net income (loss) $ (34,404 ) $ 118,702 Earnings (loss) per share - basic: Continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 Discontinued operations - 0.01 Net income (loss) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.34 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ 0.32 Discontinued operations - 0.01 Net income (loss) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 350,435 350,251 Diluted 350,435 351,453

TABLE 2 HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Impact of Foreign Currency (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) The following tables present a reconciliation of reported results on a constant currency basis for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 and a comparison to prior year: Quarter Ended April 1, 2023 As Reported Impact from

Foreign

Currency1 Constant

Currency Quarter

Ended April 2,

2022 % Change,

As Reported % Change,

Constant

Currency As reported under GAAP: Net sales $ 1,389,410 $ (30,859 ) $ 1,420,269 $ 1,576,156 (11.8 )% (9.9 )% Gross profit 449,693 (14,512 ) 464,205 584,178 (23.0 ) (20.5 ) Operating profit 57,319 (3,891 ) 61,210 170,512 (66.4 ) (64.1 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.32 (131.3 )% (128.1 )% As adjusted:2 Net sales $ 1,389,410 $ (30,859 ) $ 1,420,269 $ 1,576,156 (11.8 )% (9.9 )% Gross profit 454,216 (14,512 ) 468,728 584,677 (22.3 ) (19.8 ) Operating profit 63,440 (3,891 ) 67,331 175,314 (63.8 ) (61.6 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.34 (117.6 )% (114.7 )%

1 Effect of the change in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year. Calculated by applying prior period exchange rates to the current year financial results. 2 Results for the quarters ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022 reflect adjustments for restructuring and other action-related charges. See "Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 6.

TABLE 3 HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information By Business Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 % Change Segment net sales: Innerwear $ 553,067 $ 578,947 (4.5 )% Activewear 314,945 386,937 (18.6 ) International 462,857 510,129 (9.3 ) Other 58,541 100,143 (41.5 ) Total net sales $ 1,389,410 $ 1,576,156 (11.8 )% Segment operating profit: Innerwear $ 72,608 $ 102,146 (28.9 )% Activewear 9,974 48,984 (79.6 ) International 51,349 89,438 (42.6 ) Other (4,874 ) (671 ) 626.4 General corporate expenses/other (65,617 ) (64,583 ) 1.6 Total operating profit before restructuring and other action-related charges 63,440 175,314 (63.8 ) Restructuring and other action-related charges (6,121 ) (4,802 ) 27.5 Total operating profit $ 57,319 $ 170,512 (66.4 )%

Quarters Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Basis

Points Change Segment operating margin: Innerwear 13.1 % 17.6 % (452 ) Activewear 3.2 12.7 (949 ) International 11.1 17.5 (644 ) Other (8.3 ) (0.7 ) (766 ) General corporate expenses/other (4.7 ) (4.1 ) (63 ) Total operating margin before restructuring and other action-related charges 4.6 11.1 (656 ) Restructuring and other action-related charges (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (14 ) Total operating margin 4.1 % 10.8 % (669 )

TABLE 4 HANESBRANDS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) April 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,209 $ 238,413 Trade accounts receivable, net 681,921 721,396 Inventories 1,969,133 1,979,672 Other current assets 159,724 178,946 Current assets held for sale 4,986 13,327 Total current assets 3,028,973 3,131,754 Property, net 442,315 442,404 Right-of-use assets 454,643 414,894 Trademarks and other identifiable intangibles, net 1,241,624 1,255,693 Goodwill 1,106,590 1,108,907 Deferred tax assets 21,732 20,162 Other noncurrent assets 136,803 130,062 Total assets $ 6,432,680 $ 6,503,876 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 965,630 $ 917,481 Accrued liabilities 474,840 498,028 Lease liabilities 100,266 114,794 Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility 166,000 209,500 Current portion of long-term debt 52,750 37,500 Current liabilities held for sale 4,986 13,327 Total current liabilities 1,764,472 1,790,630 Long-term debt 3,588,945 3,612,077 Lease liabilities - noncurrent 379,365 326,644 Pension and postretirement benefits 113,649 116,167 Other noncurrent liabilities 246,723 260,094 Total liabilities 6,093,154 6,105,612 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 3,495 3,490 Additional paid-in capital 336,851 334,676 Retained earnings 537,702 572,106 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (538,522 ) (512,008 ) Total stockholders' equity 339,526 398,264 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,432,680 $ 6,503,876

TABLE 5 HANESBRANDS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

20221 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (34,404 ) $ 118,702 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 17,360 18,931 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 4,186 4,847 Other amortization 2,805 2,508 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,466 - Gain on sale of business and classification of assets held for sale (2,139 ) (6,715 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,973 1,887 Other 5,202 6,940 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 51,643 (6,090 ) Inventories 7,861 (247,567 ) Other assets (10,761 ) (489 ) Accounts payable 43,171 (310 ) Accrued pension and postretirement benefits 1,479 24 Accrued liabilities and other (52,305 ) (123,857 ) Net cash from operating activities 44,537 (231,189 ) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (24,244 ) (19,337 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 3 19 Other 18,941 (10,272 ) Net cash from investing activities (5,300 ) (29,590 ) Financing Activities: Borrowings on Term Loan Facilities 891,000 - Repayments on Term Loan Facilities (6,250 ) (6,250 ) Borrowings on Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility 588,000 290,000 Repayments on Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility (631,500 ) (154,500 ) Borrowings on Revolving Loan Facilities 421,500 129,000 Repayments on Revolving Loan Facilities (461,000 ) (109,000 ) Borrowings on Senior Notes 600,000 - Repayments on Senior Notes (1,436,884 ) - Borrowings on notes payable - 21,454 Repayments on notes payable - (21,713 ) Share repurchases - (25,018 ) Cash dividends paid - (52,297 ) Payments to amend and refinance credit facilities (27,371 ) (228 ) Other (1,675 ) (3,881 ) Net cash from financing activities (64,180 ) 67,567 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash (261 ) 1,793 Change in cash and cash equivalents (25,204 ) (191,419 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 238,413 560,629 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 213,209 $ 369,210

1 The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated and remain included in the major classes of assets and liabilities in the periods prior to the sale of the European Innerwear business on March 5, 2022. Accordingly, the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows include the results of continuing and discontinued operations.

TABLE 6-A HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended April 1, 2023 Gross

Profit Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Interest

Expense,

Net and

Other

Expenses Loss From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income

Tax

Expense Loss From

Continuing

Operations Diluted Loss

Per Share

From

Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 449,693 $ (392,374 ) $ 57,319 $ (73,223 ) $ (15,904 ) $ (18,500 ) $ (34,404 ) $ (0.10 ) As a percentage of net sales 32.4 % 28.2 % 4.1 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Full Potential Plan: Supply chain segmentation 4,523 - 4,523 - 4,523 - 4,523 0.01 Technology - 3,684 3,684 - 3,684 - 3,684 0.01 Professional services - 40 40 - 40 - 40 0.00 Operating model - (1,091 ) (1,091 ) - (1,091 ) - (1,091 ) 0.00 Gain on classification of assets held for sale - (2,139 ) (2,139 ) - (2,139 ) - (2,139 ) (0.01 ) Other - 1,104 1,104 - 1,104 - 1,104 0.00 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 8,466 8,466 - 8,466 0.02 Gain on final settlement of cross currency swap contracts - - - (1,370 ) (1,370 ) - (1,370 ) 0.00 Tax effect on actions - - - - - - - - Total restructuring and other action-related charges 4,523 1,598 6,121 7,096 13,217 - 13,217 0.04 As adjusted $ 454,216 $ (390,776 ) $ 63,440 $ (66,127 ) $ (2,687 ) $ (18,500 ) $ (21,187 ) $ (0.06 ) As a percentage of net sales 32.7 % 28.1 % 4.6 %

1 Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

Including the unfavorable foreign currency impact of $13 million, global Champion sales excluding C9 Champion decreased approximately 17% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. On a constant currency basis, global Champion sales excluding C9 Champion decreased approximately 15% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

TABLE 6-B HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended April 2, 2022 Gross

Profit Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Interest

Expense,

Net and

Other

Expenses Income

From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income

Tax

Expense Income

From

Continuing

Operations Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

From

Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 584,178 $ (413,666 ) $ 170,512 $ 32,950 $ 137,562 $ (23,385 ) $ 114,177 $ 0.32 As a percentage of net sales 37.1 % 26.2 % 10.8 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Full Potential Plan: Supply chain segmentation 1,020 - 1,020 - 1,020 - 1,020 0.00 Technology - 4,459 4,459 - 4,459 - 4,459 0.01 Professional services - 7,908 7,908 - 7,908 - 7,908 0.02 Operating model (265 ) (1,654 ) (1,919 ) - (1,919 ) - (1,919 ) (0.01 ) Gain on classification of assets held for sale - (6,528 ) (6,528 ) - (6,528 ) - (6,528 ) (0.02 ) Other (256 ) 118 (138 ) - (138 ) - (138 ) 0.00 Tax effect on actions - - - - - (816 ) (816 ) 0.00 Total restructuring and other action-related charges 499 4,303 4,802 - 4,802 (816 ) 3,986 0.01 As adjusted $ 584,677 $ (409,363 ) $ 175,314 $ 32,950 $ 142,364 $ (24,201 ) $ 118,163 $ 0.34 As a percentage of net sales 37.1 % 26.0 % 11.1 %

1 Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

TABLE 6-C HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Last Twelve Months April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Leverage Ratio: EBITDA1: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (279,750 ) $ 506,741 Interest expense, net 183,562 150,570 Income tax expense 479,022 68,795 Depreciation and amortization 104,332 107,143 Total EBITDA 487,166 833,249 Total restructuring and other action-related charges (excluding tax effect on actions) 68,273 162,818 Other losses, charges and expenses2 118,802 108,567 Total EBITDA, as adjusted $ 674,241 $ 1,104,634 Net debt: Debt (current and long-term debt and Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility excluding long term debt issuance costs and debt discount of $40,055 and $16,133, respectively) $ 3,847,750 $ 3,501,675 Other debt and cash adjustments3 4,640 6,568 (Less) Cash and cash equivalents (213,209 ) (369,210 ) Net debt $ 3,639,181 $ 3,139,033 Debt/Income (loss) from continuing operations4 (13.8 ) 6.9 Net debt/EBITDA, as adjusted5 5.4 2.8

1 Earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP financial measure. 2 Primarily includes bad debt expense, excess and obsolete inventory write-offs, pension expense, other compensation related items and charges related to the Company's ransomware attack. 3 Includes drawn letters of credit and cash balances in certain geographies. 4 Represents Debt divided by Income (loss) from continuing operations which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Net debt/EBITDA, as adjusted. 5 Represents the Company's leverage ratio defined as Consolidated Net Total Leverage Ratio under its Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated November 19, 2021, as amended, which excludes other losses, charges and expenses in addition to restructuring and other action-related charges.

Quarters Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

20221 Free cash flow1: Net cash from operating activities $ 44,537 $ (231,189 ) Capital expenditures (24,244 ) (19,337 ) Free cash flow $ 20,293 $ (250,526 )

1 Free cash flow includes the results from continuing and discontinued operations in the periods prior to the sale of the European Innerwear business on March 5, 2022.

TABLE 7 HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Adjusted Outlook (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended July 1,

2023 December 30,

2023 Operating profit outlook, as calculated under GAAP $55,000 to $75,000 $446,000 to $496,000 Restructuring and other action-related charges $15,000 $54,000 Operating profit outlook, as adjusted $70,000 to $90,000 $500,000 to $550,000 Interest and other expense outlook, as calculated under GAAP $80,000 $307,000 Restructuring and other action-related charges $- $7,000 Interest and other expense outlook, as adjusted $80,000 $300,000 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as calculated under GAAP1 $(0.09) to $(0.04) $0.14 to $0.25 Restructuring and other action-related charges $0.04 $0.17 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted $(0.05) to $0.00 $0.31 to $0.42 Cash flow from operations outlook, as calculated under GAAP $500,000 Capital expenditures outlook $70,000 Free cash flow outlook $430,000

1 The company expects approximately 351 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended July 1, 2023 and approximately 352 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the year ended December 30, 2023.

HanesBrands is unable to reconcile projections of financial performance beyond 2023 without unreasonable efforts, because the Company cannot predict, with a reasonable degree of certainty, the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact these figures in 2023 and beyond, such as net sales, operating profit, tax rates and action related charges.

Contacts

News Media contact: Kirk Saville (336) 979-7293

Analysts and Investors contact: T.C. Robillard (336) 519-2115