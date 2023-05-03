NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We opened 2023 with a strong first-quarter performance led by our Environmental Services segment," said Mike Battles and Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officers. "We delivered 12% top-line growth that translated to a 19% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. As a result, our Adjusted EBITDA margin grew by 110 basis points from the same period in 2022. The quarter's profitable growth in the Environmental Services segment more than offset a decrease in the profitability of our Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment. In addition, we posted the best first-quarter safety results in our history, registering a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.61. Our team members did a phenomenal job embracing the 'Safety Starts with Me' mindset on the job every day."

First-Quarter Results

Revenues increased 12% to $1.31 billion from $1.17 billion in the same period of 2022. Income from operations grew 39% to $121.0 million from $87.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income was $72.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share. This compared with net income of $45.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted for certain items in both periods, adjusted net income was $74.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $45.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. (See reconciliation tables below).

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) increased 19% to $215.1 million from $180.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Q1 2023 Segment Review

"Environmental Services (ES) revenues increased 13% year-over-year, and segment Adjusted EBITDA rose 24%. This resulted in a 21.3% margin and represents a 190-basis-point improvement over last year's first quarter," said Gerstenberg. "Favorable market dynamics continue to drive record levels of demand across nearly every business line in our ES segment. Industrial Services revenue grew 9% as we continue to cross sell our services by leveraging our customer relationships. Revenue from Safety-Kleen Environmental Services grew an impressive 18%, while Field Services revenue was up 12% driven by pricing and branch growth initiatives. Our Technical Services business posted revenue growth of 13% despite utilization at our incinerators in the quarter being lower than expected at 80% due to several unplanned outages and landfill volumes being down 8% due to severe flooding at our California site. Pricing has stayed strong, with average incineration price up 15%, as we continued our focus on higher-value waste streams and remaining price competitive while offsetting rising costs. Landfill pricing per ton was up 17% reflecting strength in the base business, along with a healthy mix of waste projects."

"Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) revenues grew 7% in the first quarter, while Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20% from a year ago," said Battles. "Revenues were up based on the re-refinery acquisition completed in mid-2022, higher base oil volumes and sales of ancillary services. However, our re-refinery spread was compressed in the quarter as the normal seasonal demand pickup has been slow to develop this year. As a result of that environment, base oil pricing has been under pressure compared with a year ago, when we experienced three first-quarter 2022 price increases. On the front end of the spread, waste oil collections in the quarter were strong at 59 million gallons, up 11% from a year ago. We rapidly lowered our pay-for-oil (PFO) pricing in the quarter in response to the market and expect that strategy to positively impact us in the coming months."

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"Based on our positive market outlook, we remain excited about Clean Harbors prospects for 2023," said Gerstenberg. "We see tangible momentum and strong demand across all of our key ES businesses. In particular, within Industrial Services, we completed the acquisition of Thompson Industrial on March 31. We're moving quickly to integrate that business, and we expect it to add approximately $80 million of revenue and $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the final three quarters of 2023. In our disposal network, our backlog of waste grew again in the first quarter to a record level. Our project pipeline in ES is as strong as ever. With reshoring and government programs in full swing, we continue to expect a record year in our ES segment."

"Within SKSS, we are expecting the market to stabilize following a difficult start to the year. We are actively managing our waste oil collection to drive our costs down considerably while still gathering the gallons necessary to supply our plants. Base oil and blended pricing is more challenging than we anticipated, including an unexpected price decline in April. We are going to continue to drive additional SKSS profitability to offset the spread compression through greater base oil production from a year ago, cost reduction initiatives, accelerating blended sales and cultivating interest in our environmentally friendly solutions. While we are lowering our expectations for the SKSS segment in 2023, we anticipate that this reduction will be more than offset by continued growth within the ES segment," Battles concluded.

For the second quarter of 2023, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to decrease 7% to 9% from the prior year.

For full-year 2023, Clean Harbors expects:

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion or a midpoint of $1.04 billion, which reflects the addition of an expected $9 million contribution from the Thompson Industrial acquisition. This range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $364 million to $400 million; and

Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $305 million to $345 million, or a midpoint of $325 million, which includes $90 million of spend related to the Kimball incinerator. This range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $705 million to $765 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors since the Company's loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with its existing revolving credit agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except percentages):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net income $ 72,401 $ 45,314 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,407 3,156 Stock-based compensation 6,018 5,712 Depreciation and amortization 84,758 84,298 Other income, net (116 ) (704 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,362 - Interest expense, net of interest income 20,632 25,017 Provision for income taxes 25,676 17,466 Adjusted EBITDA $ 215,138 $ 180,259 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.5 % 15.4 %

This press release includes a discussion of net income and earnings per share adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt and the impacts of tax-related valuation allowances and other items as identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company believes that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides investors with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior periods' results by excluding items that the Company does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance. The following shows the difference between net income and adjusted net income, and the difference between earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Adjusted net income Net income $ 72,401 $ 45,314 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,362 - Tax-related valuation allowances and other* (653 ) 114 Adjusted net income $ 74,110 $ 45,428 Adjusted earnings per share Earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 0.83 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.04 - Tax-related valuation allowances and other* (0.01 ) - Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 0.83 * Other amounts include ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share of tax impacts from the loss on early extinguishment of debt for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. The Company excludes cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between net cash from (used in) operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Adjusted free cash flow Net cash from (used in) operating activities $ 28,008 $ (38,629 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (81,686 ) (70,308 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 1,855 1,320 Adjusted free cash flow $ (51,823 ) $ (107,617 )

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending December 31, 2023 Projected GAAP net income $364 to $400 Adjustments: Accretion of environmental liabilities 14 to 13 Stock-based compensation 26 to 29 Depreciation and amortization 360 to 350 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2 to 2 Interest expense, net 120 to 115 Provision for income taxes 134 to 151 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $1,020 to $1,060

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending December 31, 2023 Projected net cash from operating activities $705 to $765 Additions to property, plant and equipment (410) to (430) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 10 to 10 Projected adjusted free cash flow $305 to $345

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenues $ 1,307,387 $ 1,169,109 Cost of revenues: (exclusive of items shown separately below) 931,514 843,389 Selling, general and administrative expenses 166,753 151,173 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,407 3,156 Depreciation and amortization 84,758 84,298 Income from operations 120,955 87,093 Other income, net 116 704 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2,362 ) - Interest expense, net (20,632 ) (25,017 ) Income before provision for income taxes 98,077 62,780 Provision for income taxes 25,676 17,466 Net income $ 72,401 $ 45,314 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 0.83 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Basic 54,076 54,408 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Diluted 54,404 54,672

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,307 $ 492,603 Short-term marketable securities 71,818 62,033 Accounts receivable, net 963,659 964,603 Unbilled accounts receivable 137,507 107,010 Inventories and supplies 322,386 324,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 103,370 82,518 Total current assets 1,903,047 2,033,761 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,027,513 1,980,302 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 167,144 166,181 Goodwill 1,287,416 1,246,878 Permits and other intangibles, net 636,523 620,782 Other 62,365 81,803 Total other assets 2,153,448 2,115,644 Total assets $ 6,084,008 $ 6,129,707 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,000 $ 10,000 Accounts payable 427,480 446,629 Deferred revenue 101,336 94,094 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 313,916 396,716 Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities 22,780 23,123 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 51,325 49,532 Total current liabilities 926,837 1,020,094 Other liabilities: Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion 109,372 105,596 Remedial liabilities, less current portion 103,800 106,372 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,409,654 2,414,828 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 118,074 119,259 Deferred tax liabilities 344,333 350,389 Other long-term liabilities 91,894 90,847 Total other liabilities 3,177,127 3,187,291 Total stockholders' equity, net 1,980,044 1,922,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,084,008 $ 6,129,707

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income $ 72,401 $ 45,314 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 84,758 84,298 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,398 3,619 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,354 1,561 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,407 3,156 Changes in environmental liability estimates 683 312 Deferred income taxes (363 ) 2,226 Other income, net (116 ) (704 ) Stock-based compensation 6,018 5,712 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,362 - Environmental expenditures (8,348 ) (3,615 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (5,030 ) (138,690 ) Inventories and supplies 2,758 (13,610 ) Other current and non-current assets (17,328 ) (32,924 ) Accounts payable (21,801 ) 43,001 Other current and long-term liabilities (94,145 ) (38,285 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 28,008 (38,629 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (81,686 ) (70,308 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 1,855 1,320 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (108,533 ) 5,000 Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits (333 ) (321 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (39,037 ) (5,002 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 29,800 10,450 Net cash used in investing activities (197,934 ) (58,861 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Change in uncashed checks 164 (2,295 ) Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock (3,351 ) (1,831 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,000 ) (3,694 ) Deferred financing costs paid (6,094 ) (291 ) Payments on finance leases (3,689 ) (3,585 ) Principal payments on debt (616,475 ) (4,384 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 500,000 - Borrowing from revolving credit facility 114,000 - Net cash used in financing activities (18,445 ) (16,080 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 75 579 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (188,296 ) (112,991 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 492,603 452,575 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 304,307 $ 339,584

Supplemental information: Cash payments for interest and income taxes: Interest paid $ 34,878 $ 33,697 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 37,141 3,121 Non-cash investing activities: Property, plant and equipment accrued 27,533 11,397 Remedial liability assumed in acquisition of property, plant and equipment - 13,073 ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 10,203 7,342 ROU assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 5,153 4,679

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended Revenue March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Environmental Services $ 1,060,982 $ 9,759 $ 1,070,741 $ 940,798 $ 6,647 $ 947,445 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 246,298 (9,759 ) 236,539 228,239 (6,647 ) 221,592 Corporate Items 107 - 107 72 - 72 Total $ 1,307,387 $ - $ 1,307,387 $ 1,169,109 $ - $ 1,169,109

For the Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Environmental Services $ 228,345 $ 183,602 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 41,463 51,877 Corporate Items (54,670 ) (55,220 ) Total $ 215,138 $ 180,259

