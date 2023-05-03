BoomTax: 1 Week Until New California Pay Data Reporting Deadline - Employers with 100+ Employees May Need to Report

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) announced the annual deadline for reporting employee pay data for tax year 2022 is May 10th, 2023.

Affected employers include private businesses with 100 or more employees, or those part of an integrated enterprise with a combined total of 100 or more employees with at least California based employee. Also, employers with 100 or more "labor contractor employees" in the previous calendar year must submit pay data reports, even if only one such employee is based in California.

Employers who fail to submit the required reports by the deadline may face enforcement actions, including court orders to enforce compliance and civil penalties. The CRD can seek penalties of $100 per employee for initial non-compliance, increasing to $200 per employee for subsequent failures to file.

Ken Ham, CEO of BoomTax, said, "Our platform simplifies the reporting process, making it easy for employers to meet the CRD's requirements, and avoid the penalties associated with non-compliance. We're committed to helping our customers stay ahead of the curve with their pay data reporting obligations."

The BoomTax platform facilitates the creation of Payroll Employee Reports and Labor Contractor Employee Reports, offering a single template for both reports. This allows multiple-establishment employers to easily consolidate all their establishment-level data into one report, including data from all their labor contractors.

By partnering with BoomTax, employers can ensure that their pay data reports are properly certified by an official of the company, confirming the report's accuracy and compliance with the CRD's guidelines. While assistance from Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Human Resource Outsourcing Organizations (HROs), or labor contractors in report preparation and filing is permitted, certification must come from the employer itself. BoomTax has unified the process of meeting these new requirements by integrating 1099 and W-2 filing with California pay data reporting. With this comprehensive solution, employers can efficiently manage their reporting obligations in one platform, saving valuable time and resources while ensuring compliance with state regulations.

For more information about BoomTax's California pay data reporting solution, visit www.boomtax.com .

About BoomTax

BoomTax is a premier provider of tax compliance solutions located in Corpus Christi, Texas, designed to streamline and simplify the reporting process for businesses.

BoomTax's user-friendly platform supports a variety of forms, including Form 1099 (MISC, DIV, INT, NEC), W-2, 1095-B, 1095-C, and California Pay Data Reporting. By offering dedicated solutions for each of these forms, BoomTax helps businesses meet their compliance obligations efficiently and accurately. With a combination of innovative technology and exceptional customer service, BoomTax is committed to making tax reporting easier for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact

Michaela Porterfield: pr@boomtax.com

SOURCE: BoomTax

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752468/1-Week-Until-New-California-Pay-Data-Reporting-Deadline--Employers-with-100-Employees-May-Need-to-Report