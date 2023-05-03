Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the "Company" or "BVT") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into collaboration with two major distributors in Northwest Washington, which is one of the largest blueberry producing regions in the United States. These two collaborations will play a pivotal role in the Company's strategy to gain significant momentum in sales and business development in this key blueberry producing region. That news comes on the heels of BVT signing its first grower customer in the region in April, which is one of the area's biggest and most influential players.

"We are very excited about the traction we are experiencing in this significant and extensive market and our new collaborations with these two major distributors who serve some of the largest Washington blueberry growers," said Ian Collinson, Sales Manager at BVT. "These new relationships will help us gain momentum in the implementation of our sales strategy in this region. The distributors have committed to actively engage with their extensive list of grower customers to expand and scale the BVT system in the region and we expect to successfully secure more orders before the blueberry season starts in late spring."

Mr. Collinson continued, "As a small organization, our strength lies in our technology and the value we deliver to growers. Collaboration and partnerships with distributors play a pivotal role in our overall strategy to scale our presence in major markets, as we leverage distributors' existing relationships with growers. This strategy allows us to scale our business in the most cost and time efficient manner."

Northwest Washington has over 7,800 acres (1) of blueberries under cultivation, compromising nearly half of the entire state's estimated 16,700 blueberry acres.(2)

"We are laser-focused to continue scaling our business and further increase the adoption of the BVT system not only in the United States, but also in other major agricultural markets," said Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. "Having a strong presence in the Northwest Washington market will play a strategic role in positioning BVT to expand further geographically into the British Columbia market, which is a significant opportunity that has been part of our strategic expansion plans. Once we receive Canadian registration, we will leverage our relationships and success in Northwest Washington to expand into this major Canadian market. Due to the close geographical proximity of Washington and British Columbia, the growers often have communications with each other and some have operations on both sides of the border. Additionally, strong trial results in British Columbia have helped us with sales in Washington - as it's the same climate and growing profile."

In the 2022 British Columbia trials, Monilinia (mummy berry) disease incidence dropped between 45.7% and 77.7 % with BVT compared to an untreated site. The system's effect on Botrytis (gray mold) had similar results, with 58.3% to 68.8% decreases in disease incidence.

Continued Mr. Collinson, "Demand for BVT product amongst growers remain incredibly strong. So strong, in fact, that it is foreseeable that we will sell out our supply of honeybee dispensers for the upcoming growing season."

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc .

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

