Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 to be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, is pleased to announce the launch of THE Student Sponsorship Program, made possible through the generous support of Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies. The program provides an unparalleled learning opportunity to 50 university or college students studying in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses over the course of three days at THE Event.

Participating students will have access to valuable insights from industry experts, panels, and company presentations as well as the opportunity to network with professionals in all areas the mining industry. The program also includes a special Meet and Greet Dinner, where they will be able to engage directly with mining sector industry leaders. Students will also participate in a case study competition with a focus on innovation and sustainability in the mining sector, with the winning team receiving a prize to be awarded on the final day of THE Event by the Sponsors.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation. With our sponsors, Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies, we intend to inspire and support the next generation of mining professionals by offering them a unique opportunity to network, learn from industry experts, and discover the latest trends and developments in the global natural resource industry.

More information regarding THE Student Sponsorship Program, can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Please see the latest Crux Investor Interview on THE Event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doxiuGfO3KQ

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event will feature over 100 participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Information regarding THE Agenda, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

