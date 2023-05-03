Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) is pleased to announce that VINIA®, the first product developed on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation platform, has been recognized as an Honorable mention in the Wellness category of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. This annual Fast Company award celebrates "the sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world."

VINIA is derived from red grape cells grown in bioreactors, without growing the plant. BioHarvest's "World Changing Idea" enables the company to elicit unique botanical compositions, at industrial scale, without harming the earth. Here are some details from VINIA's winning submission:

VINIA® is backed by multiple clinical trials published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. VINIA has demonstrated in clinical trials the ability to increase dilation of arteries. This increased dilation of arteries improves blood flow and the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the body's cells, tissues, and organs, and removal of cellular waste and toxins*.

VINIA is the only product in the North American market that sources all of its Resveratrol from 100% PICEID-Resveratrol, solely from the red grape, as our technology is able to increase the levels of Piceid Resveratrol concentration by more than 100X, versus what is found in the red grape. This product demonstrates the unique ability of our Bio-Plant CELLicitation platform technology to produce science-based therapeutic solutions with unique health and wellness benefits.

BioHarvest's process is sustainable: All VINIA grape cells are grown in bioreactors (approx. 1 square meter of space each) producing the same amount of Piceid Resveratrol as 240,000 square meters of land EACH YEAR, and requiring a fraction of the water and the land usage as would be required if grown from red grapes.

"We are honored to be included in the list of Winners and Honorees for the Fast Company 2023 World Changing Ideas Award," stated CEO Ilan Sobel, adding, "This is testament to the dedication and innovation delivered by our R+D and Product teams every day, and this particular award is very aligned with our corporate mission, which is to use our technology to change the world by improving human wellness in a way that does not harm the planet."

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today-from housing to equity to sustainability-and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products, and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Live Webinar May 4, 2023

All Media and Investors are invited to join the upcoming Thursday May 4 Shareholder Presentation at 11am PT | 2pm ET. The interactive session will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel, who will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Cornblatt.

Ilan Sobel will provide updates on current BioHarvest marketing initiatives and Dr. Brian Cornblatt will discuss the company's clinical trial program, including priority indications and recent pilot testing activities.

Link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mpgl8PuFSviafsnlk7P1og.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products, such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622 -1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164646