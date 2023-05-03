Sports social startup has raised $836,000 to develop Sportsverse app to connect fans, players, and teams while protecting younger athletes from unscrupulous agents

LinkSports International Corp., a peer-to-peer sports social platform startup, today announced the first European road show in its institutional funding campaign. The company will be hosted by BNI Europa Bank in Portugal on May 16 as part of a campaign to complete its $5.7 million seed round. The proceeds will be used to develop a sports social media platform to build meaningful and rewarding connections between teams, players, and fans. LinkSports's flagship offering, the Sportsverse app, helps young athletes highlight their abilities and build fan appeal while connecting them with legitimate recruiters and agents. This pre-seed funding, plus the realization of a recently signed investment proposal by a Swiss Investment family office will go toward platform development and marketing investments, and result in growth and regional expansion to worldwide markets.

"The Sportsverse app is a bridge between soccer lovers, players, and scouts, opening teams up to a world of undiscovered top players just waiting for an opportunity to change the game," says founder and CEO Neissan Monadjem. "Sportsverse is a social entertainment fan space with unique differentiators from other marketplace sports apps. Fans on Sportsverse can fund their favorite players, who are ranked through active challenges so scouts can access expert- and AI-driven video performance analysis. We let fans meet and support players and break down what makes each player great for teams."

"After LinkSports achieved a competitive customer acquisition cost compared to comparable social platforms and reached 15,000 downloads in a month, we are now confidently moving forward to bring 200,000 of fans into our social platform this year," says Monadjem. "Our competitive advantage derives from our AI score generation and unique ability to connect fans with aspiring soccer players who need funding and support. Roughly 80 million people play soccer across the US, UK, France, Germany, and Brazil, and LinkSports will help fans and teams find the hidden gems that will revolutionize the world's favorite game."

About LinkSports

LinkSports is a peer-to-peer sponsorship platform leveraging social media and video analytics to rank aspiring players and connect fans, scouts, and players at all levels. Family, friends, coaches, and teachers can all become engaged and fund their favorite players. These devoted supporters validate the LinkSports mission: to create a peer-to-peer financial patronage bridge between fans and aspiring professionals. LinkSports is based in Toronto and is privately held.

About BNI Europa

BNI Europa is an International Business Bank based in Portugal, focused in generating value to individual and corporate clients. Corporate Institutional Banking department works in both ways: to support established companies in their internationalization process and to promote the local startup ecosystem and its opportunities and collaborations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005203/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Richard Berman for LinkSports

647.294.8372 (Canada)

richard@verbfactory.com

Frederico Gabrielli for BNI Europa

910 550 821 (Portugal)

frederico.filho@bnieuropa.pt