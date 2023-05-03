Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Alkermes, a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The partnership is focused on enhancing Alkermes' patient support services for people prescribed Alkermes medicines.

As part of this collaboration, which began with a competitive procurement process during which Datamatics was selected, Datamatics has deployed a remote patient coordinator service staffed with a team of individuals with healthcare experience to support patients in accessing their medicines and reminding them of their appointments. Datamatics is also helping modernize existing systems and processes to enable the Alkermes' Patient Access Services team to enhance the customer experience.

Sandeep Arora, EVP and Head of Digital Experiences, Datamatics said, "It is a privilege to be associated with Alkermes and join them in their commitment towards uninterrupted and enhanced patient services. We continue to remain focused on 'Humanizing the Digital' and delivering experiences that are most sensitive and empathetic towards the needs of Alkermes' patients. We are happy to be part of Alkermes' expansion journey and look forward to a long-term partnership."

He further added, "We at Datamatics have been helping clients globally by augmenting their support teams using customized process automation and AI/ML technology. We enable enterprises to go 'Deep in Digital' to improve their productivity, boost competitive advantage and deliver customer experience the way they want it."

About Datamatics:

Datamatics is a Digital Operations, Technologies and Experiences Company that enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience and competitive advantage. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centers in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com.

