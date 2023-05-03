Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Secures Six-Figure Advertising Deal with Australian Schedule-1 Bank

Global Business Efforts Accelerate with Australian & UK Developments Finalized

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading media-production, entertainment & distribution company, is pleased to announce that it has secured a six-figure campaign with a Schedule-1 Australian Bank. This latest partnership is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to accelerate its business efforts globally in brand and strategic business partnerships.

This development underscores Gamelancer Media's continued commitment to global business development efforts. Gamelancer Media Corp. has gained a strong reputation worldwide among Generation Z and Millennial online communities for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional digital media solutions. These communities are witnessing unprecedented growth, and Gamelancer's ability to cater to their evolving needs has propelled the company's standing to new heights. This latest partnership with the Schedule-1 Bank in Australia enables Gamelancer Media to expand its reach and offer even more engaging and entertaining experiences by creating authentic connections between brands and their target demographic through user generated content (UGC).

The upcoming campaign is set to showcase renowned Australian creators in a native-ad format, reinforcing the brand's messaging with an authentic touch and facilitating increased interaction and engagement with the bank's outreach to its coveted demographic. At the core of Gamelancer Media's strategy lies the utilization of user-generated content, which establishes genuine connections between brands and their intended audience by spotlighting relatable and trustworthy individuals.

"As a company, we are committed to expanding our reach and offering exceptional digital media solutions to Gen Z and Millennial audiences around the globe," said Max Desmarais, Chief Business Officer at Gamelancer Media. "The finalization of our developments in Australia and the United Kingdom are significant steps towards achieving our goals. We look forward to continuing to grow our business and delivering the best possible experiences to our customers."

In addition to the Australian campaign deal, Gamelancer Media has also finalized its strategic partnership with a global gaming developer in the United Kingdom, announced HERE in a press release dated April 20, 2023. These developments will further enhance the company's ability to deliver exceptional digital media solutions to Gen Z and Millennial audiences on a global scale.

"We continue to find success in the banking category with campaigns built to live authentically on our network. We intersperse branded content with organic video distribution, produced to drive virality." added Jon Dwyer, Gamelancer Chairman and CEO, "Our video content connects brands with our 12-40-year-old audience. We own channels that appeal to a variety of Gen Z & young Millennial sub-demos, Gamelancer helps empower banks to drive new depositors, credit card subscribers, credit, and insurance products and beyond."

With its proven track record of delivering high-quality content and engaging experiences to Gen Z and Millennial audiences worldwide, Gamelancer Media is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for digital media targeting this desirable demographic. This latest partnership with a Schedule-1 Australian Bank and the finalization of developments in the United Kingdom are just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to over 39 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

