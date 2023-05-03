Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA04 | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.05.23
15:30 Uhr
5,410 US-Dollar
+0,020
+0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2023 | 14:46
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 03, 2023(NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Date:May 16, 2023
Conference:Needham & Co. Technology & Media Conference
Presentation Time:10:15 a.m. ET
FormatFireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference)
Cellebrite executives:Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date:May 21, 2023
Conference:Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference
Presentation Time:5:35 p.m. ET
FormatFireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference)
Cellebrite executives:Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Date:May 23, 2023
Conference:J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Presentation Time:5:15 p.m. ET
FormatFireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference)
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date:June 1, 2023
Conference:TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presentation Time:9:05 a.m. ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference)
Cellebrite executives:Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date:June 8, 2023
Conference:William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Presentation Time:9:40 a.m. ET
Format:Presentation
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference)
Cellebrite executives:Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer
Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite'sand https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.