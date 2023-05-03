Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 03, 2023(NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:



Date: May 16, 2023 Conference: Needham & Co. Technology & Media Conference Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. ET Format Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference) Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date: May 21, 2023 Conference: Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference Presentation Time: 5:35 p.m. ET Format Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference) Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Date: May 23, 2023 Conference: J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Presentation Time: 5:15 p.m. ET Format Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference) Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date: June 1, 2023 Conference: TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Presentation Time: 9:05 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference) Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date: June 8, 2023 Conference: William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference Presentation Time: 9:40 a.m. ET Format: Presentation Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference) Cellebrite executives: Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer

Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

