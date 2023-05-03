Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 03, 2023(NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:
|Date:
|May 16, 2023
|Conference:
|Needham & Co. Technology & Media Conference
|Presentation Time:
|10:15 a.m. ET
|Format
|Fireside Chat
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference)
|Cellebrite executives:
|Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|May 21, 2023
|Conference:
|Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference
|Presentation Time:
|5:35 p.m. ET
|Format
|Fireside Chat
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference)
|Cellebrite executives:
|Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
|Date:
|May 23, 2023
|Conference:
|J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
|Presentation Time:
|5:15 p.m. ET
|Format
|Fireside Chat
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference)
|Cellebrite executives:
|Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|June 1, 2023
|Conference:
|TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|Presentation Time:
|9:05 a.m. ET
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference)
|Cellebrite executives:
|Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|June 8, 2023
|Conference:
|William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
|Presentation Time:
|9:40 a.m. ET
|Format:
|Presentation
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference)
|Cellebrite executives:
|Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer
Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
About Cellebrite

