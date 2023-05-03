Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 03-May-2023

3 May 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

Name of applicant: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Name of scheme: Deferred Bonus Plan/Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 5 November To: 3 May 2022 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 197,969 common shares of USD1 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the NIL last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): NIL Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 197,969 common shares of USD1 each Name of contact: Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400

