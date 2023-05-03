FinancialBuzz.com: Major Organizations Incorporate Diversity and Inclusivity Practices

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity, inclusion, and equity have become critical buzzwords in the contemporary workplace. As companies become more global and complex, diverse teams must leverage different backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to drive innovation and improve business outcomes. Numerous companies have already recognized the importance of diversity, inclusion, and equity and are adjusting their human resources policies and practices to reflect these values. For example, many corporations have revised their hiring processes to eliminate unconscious biases and increase the representation of underrepresented groups in their workforce. Others have implemented training programs to educate employees about diversity, inclusion, and equity and create awareness of different cultural perspectives and sensitivities. One prominent example of a corporation that has taken significant steps to promote diversity and inclusion is Microsoft. In its most recent Diversity & Inclusion Report the tech giant revealed that for the first time, women now make up more than 30% of Microsoft's core workforce worldwide at 30.7%, up 1.0 percentage point since last year. Since 2018, representation of women has grown at least 1.0 percentage point every year. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), C3.AI, Inc. (NYSE: AI), BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)

Various technological innovation can also play a role in helping businesses achieve their diversity and inclusivity goals. For example, Artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools can help identify and mitigate unconscious biases in recruitment and performance evaluation processes, which can lead to more diverse and equitable outcomes. AI algorithms can also analyze job descriptions and suggest alternative wording that appeals to a broader range of candidates and reduces gender or racial biases. Similarly, AI can monitor hiring decisions to detect any patterns of bias or discrimination and recommend adjustments to improve diversity and inclusion. Overall, the AI Recruitment market was valued USD 610.3 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 890.51 Million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period, according to date by Facts and Factors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) announced yesterday breaking news regarding, the acquisition of additional 7% in RemoteMore USA Inc. on April 28, 2023 After the transaction, PDN's ownership position in RemoteMore will increase to approximately 73%.

RemoteMore has been working on an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that improves the matchmaking between companies and developers. Since 2021, RemoteMore has added several new features to its platform, such as a job dashboard that permits employers to request developer profiles according to their very specific requirements, resulting in the employer getting five pre-qualified candidates hand-picked by the RemoteMore Service team. RemoteMore has already released AI features that automate parts of this matchmaking process, resulting in a superior quality service at a lower labor cost.

The RemoteMore AI-powered matchmaking tools will make the company's offering even more exciting to employers who are seeking to hire qualified developers. Delivering a high-quality matchmaking experience at scale is an important competitive advantage given the confusingly big candidate pool that remote work unlocks for companies. RemoteMore has already pre-screening data for over 24,000 remote developer profiles (such as professional history, remote work fit and technical skills) which is a strong foundation for further automation and AI development.

During the first three quarters of 2022, RemoteMore increased the number of its registered company users from 650 to 1,500, and its pre-screened pool of developers from 6,300 to over 24,000. As the demand for sophisticated software developers grows, and the number of AI-powered tools continues to expand, the need for high quality matchmaking at scale will only increase.

"Integrating an AI-powered tool to ensure that the best fit applicants reach our employer clients is the logical next step," said Boris Krastev, CEO and Co-founder of RemoteMore. "These tools have grown in popularity in recent months. Our strategy is to be proactive when it comes to the adoption of new technologies that can revolutionize our industry."

"AI-powered tools are some of the most impressive technological developments in recent years and their popularity is only growing," said Adam He, CEO of PDN, "The momentum in the AI space has been tremendous and we want to be able to leverage this technology within our diversity recruiting operations as well, thus providing the synergies we had envisioned when first acquiring an interest in RemoteMore."

For our 'Buzz on the Street' Show featuring Professional Diversity Network, Inc. latest corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVjJH9vZEvE

C3.AI, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced on February 21st, an expansion of their Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to solve customers' critical business challenges across a variety of industries, including defense and intelligence as well as state and local government. Under the expanded SCA, C3 AI will integrate C3 AI applications, such as C3 AI Law Enforcement, with AWS services including Amazon Comprehend, and co-sell the C3 AI Platform and applications with AWS. "C3 AI and AWS have been extremely engaged to develop a solution that is accessible to local government agencies of any size who are dealing with the same challenges that we are," said Kimberly Honciano, Director of Technology Services at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "We are excited about what we've seen so far because it will not only eliminate data siloes and improve case efficiency, but also unlock enterprise analytics in a way that wasn't possible for us before."

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. Back in March, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. BigBear.ai CEO Mandy Long said, With our AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and more efficient operating structure, we are positioned to grow our footprint in key market categories - including global supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cyber - and capitalize on our differentiators and the growing momentum in the field of artificial intelligence. We are focused on driving meaningful, sustainable long-term growth." Total full year revenue achieved guidance and grew 6% year-over-year to $155.0 million; Analytics full year revenue grew 19% year-over-year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced last year that it had been recognized as a Leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) software platforms by renowned research and advisory firm Forrester. Palantir was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in "The Forrester Wave: AI/ML Platforms, Q3 2022" report. Palantir was cited as a Leader in this research. Palantir's Foundry operating system received the highest possible scores in the product vision, performance, market approach, and applications criteria. As stated in the report, "Palantir Technologies forges a resilient platform for complex, critical AI use cases. Reference customers appreciate the breadth of capabilities within the platform, particularly for the security and governance of ML which is critical in many environments. Palantir is a solid choice for companies who have heavy data requirements and want to mix classical ML techniques with deep learning ML techniques to build complex AI solutions."

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is a technology workplace experience SaaS platform targeting the emerging hybrid workplace market to provide enhanced experiences across people, places, and things. The CXApp solution suite includes an enterprise employee application, indoor mapping, on-device positioning, augmented reality technologies and an AI-based analytics platform providing a full-stack software solution for enterprises. Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO, CXApp, explained, "CXApp is a 'category-maker' company that has developed the most engaging application for the hybrid workplace market - in reality, this is the Workplace SuperApp with over 150 native features and 100+ API integrations. We are excited about the intersection of customer experience (CX) and connected intelligence (AI) that our platform enables and I look forward to sharing the unique opportunities for innovation in this industry defining sector at TiEcon 2023."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For professional diversity network, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/major-organizations-incorporate-diversity-and-inclusivity-practices-301814204.html