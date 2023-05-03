New research from gig customer experience (GigCX) platform Limitless has revealed that 83% of customer service managers have already added or plan to add GigCX talent to CX operations within the next two years. This is a significant increase from 2022, where the figure stood at 72%.

The survey of 400 respondents in the UK and U.S. found that in the same period, those that "know very little" about GigCX or had "never heard of" GigCX decreased by 43%. Additionally, 65% of respondents said that prospective customers would be more likely to buy a product if they could speak with a fellow customer before purchasing.

"The survey results from Limitless highlights an important point about the need for technology that connects experts and brand advocates to deliver relevant and personalized customer experiences. IDC research shows that enterprises are increasingly recognizing the importance of knowledgeable and experienced representatives in driving customer satisfaction and loyalty. By investing in platforms that enable these experts to connect with customers in a streamlined and simplified way, enterprises are more likely to achieve the digital-first, customer-first, multi-channel engagement model that is increasingly becoming the norm in today's evolving customer experience landscape," Ali Close Senior Research Manager at IDC.

The research revealed that 82% of respondents say the last few years have highlighted that changes are needed when it comes to working models. As a result, 80% of contact centers have increased their budget for direct hiring or outsourcing in order to meet staffing minimums, with the majority increasing their budget by more than 10%. The survey also revealed that the greatest cause of concern regarding service staffing in 2023 is the demand for flexible working (29%).

Roger Beadle, CEO and Co-Founder at Limitless, added: "Businesses are still dealing with the same challenges as they were during the pandemic. Prioritizing flexibility and adaptability are still crucial to the success of customer service. By embracing a GigCX model, brands can unlock new levels of agility, while also creating a more resilient workforce that can adapt to any challenge."

