Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)
DEALING DATE: 02-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 13180.0
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1306017
CODE: TPXG LN
ISIN: LU1681037781
