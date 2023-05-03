KeyBank Ranked #22 on DiversityInc's 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / In recognition of its continued commitment to and advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in the workplace and in the communities it proudly serves, KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) has earned the #22 place on the 2023 DiversityInc "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list. This year's recognition marks the fourteenth time and tenth consecutive year KeyBank was named a Top 50 Company. KeyBank was also ranked on several specialty lists:

#8 Top Companies for People with Disabilities

#8 Top Companies for Philanthropy

#10 Top Companies for Veterans

#29 Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups

"I often say our teammates are our greatest strength as a company. KeyBank's ranking as a top 50 DiversityInc company is a testament to our team's collective focus, dedication, and commitment to ensuring DE&I is foundational to all we do - from supporting one another to serving our clients to investing in our communities," Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO, KeyCorp, shared. "I am incredibly proud to continue this critical work alongside the KeyBank team - 18,000 strong - and thank DiversityInc for being a valued partner on this journey."

DiversityInc's rankings are based on 2022 company-submitted data in six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an accelerator for KeyBank. We strive to build a diverse and inclusive organization, at all levels, that is reflective of the communities we serve," Helena Haynes-Carter, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer said. "Creating an environment where all clients and people equitably experience being respected, valued, and appreciated fuels our workplace and marketplace success."

About KeyCorp:

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March?31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About DiversityInc:

About DiversityInc: DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity and inclusion. We have evolved as the preeminent source of human capital data, education and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. We are also certified by Disability: IN and led by a Black woman CEO.

