PAN Communications Takes Home PRovoke 2023 Technology Agency of the Year

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, was selected on Tuesday night as PRovoke Media's 2023 Technology Agency of the Year.

More than 150 firms submitted entries for consideration in early March, and winners were announced last night at PRovoke's annual SABRE Awards ceremony in New York City.

"Technology has been the backbone of our firm since we started this business nearly 28 years ago," said founder and CEO Phil Nardone. "This win signals the deep expertise and talent our team brings to their work every day and would not happen without the strong partnerships we share with our clients and the purposeful work we've accomplished together over the last year. I couldn't be prouder of this team and the work they do."

Fueled by an integrated approach and cross-functional problem solving, PAN saw 17% growth last year. Organic growth has increased 105% since 2020, supercharged by integrated marketing. The offering is integral to new business, which made up 53% of the firm's revenue growth in 2022.

PAN's expertise in integrated marketing and PR positions the firm to not just weather economic headwinds with client partners, but to come through them stronger than before. The agency implements a three-pronged approach to support clients in building brand awareness, creating demand and igniting growth through strategic, integrated campaigns that move seamlessly across channels and areas of expertise. PAN's leaders and teams think like marketers and execute like specialists, making them invaluable strategic partners, accountable to collective success and always pushing to innovate ideas and move a story forward.

The firm was also recognized by PRovoke as one of the top two Best Small Agencies to Work For based on the strong employee-first culture, HyFlex work model, unique benefit packages and an emphasis on belonging. PAN has crafted intentional working protocols to ensure employees feel connected and can seamlessly collaborate, whether they are in-office, hybrid or remote. As part of the firm's dedicated mentorship model, each employee is paired with a senior mentor within the organization who supports them not only learning the nuances of our industry, but also in carving their own unique career path.

PAN Communications?is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 200 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's?NXT Stage approach. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional?office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando, and London, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a?variety of brands?like Veeam, Devo, Radial, athenahealth, Absolute Software and Aurora Solar. For more information visit our website at?pancommunications.com?and follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).

