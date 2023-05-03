DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: IOE-Issue of Equity

03-May-2023

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Company announces it has today issued 50,000 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its block listing authority. The Ordinary Shares were issued at 170p, a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 21,200,000 Ordinary Shares, none of which will be held in treasury. Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 21,200,000. This figure may be used by Shareholders and other investors as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

