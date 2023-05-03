DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP

DEALING DATE: 03-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1064.4764

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 327987

CODE: CSH2 LN

ISIN: LU1230136894



ISIN: LU1230136894

