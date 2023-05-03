Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2023 | 18:38
134 Leser
Lenovo: Earth Day 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Lenovo

Lenovo, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Press release picture

Each year, April 22nd marks an important day for our planet - Earth Day - a day dedicated to honoring the achievements of the environmental movement and raising awareness of the need to protect Earth's natural resources for future generations. As a global technology powerhouse operating across the globe, Lenovo understands the role we have in raising awareness and taking action to protect our planet.

Lenovo's investments in sustainable materials and use of biofuels for shipments align with this year's "Invest in our planet". In January 2023, Lenovo announced its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with science-based targets validated through the Science Based Targets initiative's Net-Zero Standard. To know more about our Journey to Net-Zero, visit our Net-Zero page here

Happy Earth Day!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752786/Earth-Day-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
