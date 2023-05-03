

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $15.04 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $116.00 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.93 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 55.0% to $173.02 million from $384.28 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $170 - $210 MLn



